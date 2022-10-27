Candriam S.C.A. Grows Position in Corteva, Inc. (NYSE:CTVA)

Candriam S.C.A. lifted its holdings in shares of Corteva, Inc. (NYSE:CTVA – Get Rating) by 3.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 48,738 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,743 shares during the period. Candriam S.C.A.’s holdings in Corteva were worth $2,639,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in Corteva by 1.6% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 80,762,837 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,642,248,000 after purchasing an additional 1,275,514 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Corteva by 2.5% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 61,242,962 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,520,247,000 after purchasing an additional 1,483,373 shares during the last quarter. Boston Partners boosted its position in Corteva by 1.3% in the first quarter. Boston Partners now owns 7,351,215 shares of the company’s stock worth $422,568,000 after purchasing an additional 91,847 shares during the last quarter. State Farm Mutual Automobile Insurance Co. boosted its position in Corteva by 2.3% in the first quarter. State Farm Mutual Automobile Insurance Co. now owns 7,293,980 shares of the company’s stock worth $419,258,000 after purchasing an additional 167,382 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in Corteva by 4.0% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 7,087,282 shares of the company’s stock worth $407,375,000 after purchasing an additional 272,159 shares during the last quarter. 79.02% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, insider Audrey Grimm sold 10,000 shares of Corteva stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.79, for a total value of $627,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 7,511 shares in the company, valued at approximately $471,615.69. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.08% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:CTVA opened at $65.87 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 1.88 and a quick ratio of 1.35. Corteva, Inc. has a 1 year low of $42.07 and a 1 year high of $66.27. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $61.19 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $58.61. The company has a market cap of $47.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.79, a PEG ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 0.70.

Corteva (NYSE:CTVA – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported $1.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.47 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $6.25 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.09 billion. Corteva had a return on equity of 7.26% and a net margin of 10.31%. The company’s revenue was up 11.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.40 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Corteva, Inc. will post 2.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Corteva declared that its board has initiated a share buyback plan on Tuesday, September 13th that allows the company to buyback $2.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization allows the company to buy up to 4.3% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are generally an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

CTVA has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Roth Capital raised Corteva from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $67.00 to $74.00 in a research report on Monday, August 8th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on Corteva from $67.00 to $72.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. Mizuho lifted their price objective on Corteva from $69.00 to $74.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. KeyCorp lifted their price objective on Corteva from $64.00 to $72.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 14th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price objective on Corteva from $69.00 to $73.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $69.60.

Corteva, Inc operates in the agriculture business. It operates through two segments, Seed and Crop Protection. The Seed segment develops and supplies advanced germplasm and traits that produce optimum yield for farms. It offers trait technologies that enhance resistance to weather, disease, insects, and herbicides used to control weeds, as well as food and nutritional characteristics.

