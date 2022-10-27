Handelsbanken Fonder AB Makes New Investment in AMETEK, Inc. (NYSE:AME)

Handelsbanken Fonder AB purchased a new position in shares of AMETEK, Inc. (NYSE:AME – Get Rating) in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm purchased 30,882 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,394,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Whittier Trust Co. grew its holdings in AMETEK by 4.6% during the 1st quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 2,063 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $275,000 after acquiring an additional 91 shares in the last quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC lifted its position in shares of AMETEK by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC now owns 12,602 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,679,000 after buying an additional 94 shares during the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its position in shares of AMETEK by 22.6% during the 1st quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 521 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $69,000 after buying an additional 96 shares during the last quarter. Covestor Ltd lifted its position in shares of AMETEK by 84.3% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 212 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 97 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Clark Capital Management Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of AMETEK by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. Clark Capital Management Group Inc. now owns 12,680 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,689,000 after buying an additional 98 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.46% of the company’s stock.

Get AMETEK alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on AME. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on shares of AMETEK from $180.00 to $165.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday. Loop Capital reduced their price objective on shares of AMETEK from $170.00 to $155.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of AMETEK from $145.00 to $137.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating on shares of AMETEK in a research report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of AMETEK in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $149.40.

Insiders Place Their Bets

AMETEK Stock Up 0.6 %

In other news, Director Steven W. Kohlhagen sold 3,100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $123.75, for a total transaction of $383,625.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 42,864 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,304,420. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . In other news, Director Steven W. Kohlhagen sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $126.81, for a total transaction of $380,430.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 45,964 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,828,694.84. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, Director Steven W. Kohlhagen sold 3,100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $123.75, for a total transaction of $383,625.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 42,864 shares in the company, valued at $5,304,420. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 0.72% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of AMETEK stock opened at $123.74 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $28.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.33, a PEG ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 1.48. AMETEK, Inc. has a one year low of $106.17 and a one year high of $148.07. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $119.81 and a two-hundred day moving average of $119.73.

AMETEK (NYSE:AME – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 2nd. The technology company reported $1.38 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.29 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $1.51 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.46 billion. AMETEK had a net margin of 18.49% and a return on equity of 18.20%. AMETEK’s quarterly revenue was up 9.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.15 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that AMETEK, Inc. will post 5.51 earnings per share for the current year.

AMETEK Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 14th were given a dividend of $0.22 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 13th. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.71%. AMETEK’s payout ratio is currently 18.72%.

AMETEK Profile

(Get Rating)

AMETEK, Inc manufactures and sells electronic instruments and electromechanical devices worldwide. It operates in two segments, Electronic Instruments (EIG) and Electromechanical (EMG). The company's EIG segment offers advanced instruments for the process, aerospace, power, and industrial markets; process and analytical instruments for the oil and gas, petrochemical, pharmaceutical, semiconductor, automation, and food and beverage industries; and instruments to the laboratory equipment, ultra-precision manufacturing, medical, and test and measurement markets.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AME? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for AMETEK, Inc. (NYSE:AME – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for AMETEK Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AMETEK and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.