Enovix (NASDAQ:ENVX) Shares Up 10.9%

Enovix Co. (NASDAQ:ENVX – Get Rating)’s stock price shot up 10.9% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $17.59 and last traded at $17.54. 46,882 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 98% from the average session volume of 3,059,177 shares. The stock had previously closed at $15.82.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on ENVX. Cantor Fitzgerald began coverage on shares of Enovix in a research report on Wednesday, September 28th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $25.00 price target on the stock. Loop Capital boosted their price target on shares of Enovix from $50.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 22nd. Cowen boosted their price target on shares of Enovix from $19.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 24th. Craig Hallum lifted their price objective on shares of Enovix from $20.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 11th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on shares of Enovix in a research note on Friday, August 5th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $20.00 price objective for the company. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $37.11.

Enovix Stock Performance

The firm has a market cap of $2.81 billion, a P/E ratio of -17.53 and a beta of 2.05. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $19.77 and its 200 day simple moving average is $14.33.

Insider Buying and Selling at Enovix

Enovix ( NASDAQ:ENVX Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 10th. The company reported ($0.18) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.19) by $0.01. The business had revenue of $5.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.42 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.21) EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Enovix Co. will post -0.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Enovix news, CTO Ashok Lahiri sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.00, for a total transaction of $42,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief technology officer now owns 1,404,993 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,669,902. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, CTO Ashok Lahiri sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.00, for a total value of $42,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief technology officer now directly owns 1,404,993 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,669,902. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Harrold J. Rust sold 4,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.46, for a total transaction of $92,070.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,375,031 shares in the company, valued at $28,133,134.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 125,000 shares of company stock worth $2,158,225. 20.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Enovix

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new stake in shares of Enovix during the third quarter valued at about $113,000. Emerald Advisers LLC bought a new stake in shares of Enovix during the third quarter valued at about $62,000. Raymond James & Associates bought a new stake in shares of Enovix during the third quarter valued at about $352,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Enovix by 12.7% during the third quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 32,926 shares of the company’s stock valued at $604,000 after buying an additional 3,700 shares during the period. Finally, Calamos Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Enovix during the third quarter valued at about $2,410,000. 61.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Enovix

Enovix Corporation designs, develops, and manufactures lithium-ion batteries. The company was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in Fremont, California.

