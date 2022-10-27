Retirement Systems of Alabama Has $15.93 Million Holdings in Essential Utilities, Inc. (NYSE:WTRG)

Retirement Systems of Alabama lifted its holdings in Essential Utilities, Inc. (NYSE:WTRG – Get Rating) by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 347,405 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,524 shares during the period. Retirement Systems of Alabama owned 0.14% of Essential Utilities worth $15,929,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of WTRG. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Essential Utilities by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 24,683,039 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,262,044,000 after purchasing an additional 229,596 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its stake in Essential Utilities by 3.5% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 13,218,964 shares of the company’s stock valued at $675,886,000 after acquiring an additional 449,065 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp increased its stake in Essential Utilities by 6.1% in the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 3,127,496 shares of the company’s stock valued at $159,909,000 after acquiring an additional 179,246 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in Essential Utilities by 1.1% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,470,942 shares of the company’s stock valued at $126,339,000 after acquiring an additional 27,327 shares during the period. Finally, AEGON ASSET MANAGEMENT UK Plc increased its stake in Essential Utilities by 94.1% in the second quarter. AEGON ASSET MANAGEMENT UK Plc now owns 1,472,661 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,507,000 after acquiring an additional 714,060 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.79% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:WTRG opened at $42.64 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $11.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.08, a PEG ratio of 3.79 and a beta of 0.77. Essential Utilities, Inc. has a 12 month low of $38.50 and a 12 month high of $53.93. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $45.34 and its 200 day simple moving average is $46.49. The company has a quick ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14.

Essential Utilities ( NYSE:WTRG Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The company reported $0.31 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.31. The firm had revenue of $448.76 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $413.00 million. Essential Utilities had a return on equity of 8.58% and a net margin of 21.93%. As a group, research analysts forecast that Essential Utilities, Inc. will post 1.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 12th were paid a $0.287 dividend. This is a positive change from Essential Utilities’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.27. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 11th. This represents a $1.15 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.69%. Essential Utilities’s dividend payout ratio is currently 67.65%.

WTRG has been the subject of several research reports. StockNews.com cut shares of Essential Utilities from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. Bank of America downgraded Essential Utilities from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $52.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Friday, September 9th. Northcoast Research initiated coverage on Essential Utilities in a research report on Monday, July 18th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Barclays decreased their price target on Essential Utilities from $54.00 to $51.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, July 18th. Finally, Evercore ISI dropped their price objective on Essential Utilities to $44.00 in a report on Thursday, October 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Essential Utilities currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $51.83.

Essential Utilities, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates regulated utilities that provide water, wastewater, or natural gas services in the United States. It offers water services through operating and maintenance contract with municipal authorities and other parties. The company also provides non-utility raw water supply services for firms in the natural gas drilling industry; and water and sewer line protection solutions, and repair services to households through a third-party.

