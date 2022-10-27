Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW) Shares Sold by Retirement Systems of Alabama

Retirement Systems of Alabama decreased its position in shares of Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW – Get Rating) by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 93,954 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 683 shares during the period. Retirement Systems of Alabama’s holdings in Illinois Tool Works were worth $17,123,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Capital Advisory Group Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in Illinois Tool Works during the first quarter worth about $31,000. Lansing Street Advisors acquired a new position in Illinois Tool Works during the first quarter worth approximately $34,000. Activest Wealth Management boosted its holdings in shares of Illinois Tool Works by 468.8% in the 1st quarter. Activest Wealth Management now owns 182 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Illinois Tool Works during the 1st quarter valued at $51,000. Finally, Atticus Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Illinois Tool Works by 82.1% in the second quarter. Atticus Wealth Management LLC now owns 244 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 110 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.68% of the company’s stock.

Get Illinois Tool Works alerts:

Illinois Tool Works Stock Up 0.8 %

Shares of Illinois Tool Works stock opened at $207.56 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.81. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $195.68 and a 200 day moving average price of $197.29. Illinois Tool Works Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $173.52 and a fifty-two week high of $249.81. The firm has a market cap of $64.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.69, a P/E/G ratio of 3.20 and a beta of 1.09.

Illinois Tool Works Increases Dividend

Illinois Tool Works ( NYSE:ITW Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 25th. The industrial products company reported $2.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.25 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $4.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.90 billion. Illinois Tool Works had a return on equity of 75.41% and a net margin of 17.44%. The business’s revenue was up 12.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.02 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Illinois Tool Works Inc. will post 9.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 14th. Investors of record on Friday, September 30th were given a dividend of $1.31 per share. This represents a $5.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.52%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 29th. This is an increase from Illinois Tool Works’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.22. Illinois Tool Works’s dividend payout ratio is currently 59.82%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have recently weighed in on ITW. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price objective on Illinois Tool Works from $235.00 to $195.00 in a research note on Friday, July 15th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on shares of Illinois Tool Works from $165.00 to $171.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their target price on shares of Illinois Tool Works from $192.00 to $188.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 11th. Robert W. Baird set a $213.00 price objective on Illinois Tool Works in a research report on Tuesday, August 2nd. Finally, Citigroup decreased their target price on Illinois Tool Works from $210.00 to $202.00 in a research report on Monday, October 10th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $201.46.

About Illinois Tool Works

(Get Rating)

Illinois Tool Works Inc manufactures and sells industrial products and equipment worldwide. It operates through seven segments: Automotive OEM; Food Equipment; Test & Measurement and Electronics; Welding; Polymers & Fluids; Construction Products; and Specialty Products. The Automotive OEM segment offers plastic and metal components, fasteners, and assemblies for automobiles, light trucks, and other industrial uses.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Illinois Tool Works Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Illinois Tool Works and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.