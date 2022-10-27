DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale Boosts Stock Position in Citizens Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:CFG)

DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale boosted its holdings in Citizens Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:CFG – Get Rating) by 4.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 295,984 shares of the bank’s stock after buying an additional 11,505 shares during the quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale owned approximately 0.06% of Citizens Financial Group worth $10,642,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Carl P. Sherr & Co. LLC purchased a new position in Citizens Financial Group in the second quarter valued at $237,000. Candriam S.C.A. boosted its stake in Citizens Financial Group by 8.5% in the second quarter. Candriam S.C.A. now owns 55,540 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,982,000 after acquiring an additional 4,331 shares in the last quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB boosted its stake in Citizens Financial Group by 1.8% in the second quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 137,403 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $4,904,000 after acquiring an additional 2,372 shares in the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC boosted its stake in Citizens Financial Group by 30.6% in the second quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 24,379 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $870,000 after acquiring an additional 5,713 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC boosted its stake in Citizens Financial Group by 1.4% in the second quarter. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC now owns 28,577 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,020,000 after acquiring an additional 382 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.08% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CFG opened at $40.19 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 0.92 and a quick ratio of 0.91. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $36.60 and a 200-day simple moving average of $37.81. Citizens Financial Group, Inc. has a 1-year low of $32.65 and a 1-year high of $57.00. The stock has a market cap of $19.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.05 and a beta of 1.32.

Citizens Financial Group ( NYSE:CFG Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 19th. The bank reported $1.23 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.25 by ($0.02). Citizens Financial Group had a return on equity of 10.88% and a net margin of 24.05%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.22 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Citizens Financial Group, Inc. will post 4.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 16th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 2nd will be paid a dividend of $0.42 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 1st. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.18%. Citizens Financial Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 42.00%.

CFG has been the subject of several recent research reports. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on shares of Citizens Financial Group to $44.00 in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. Compass Point decreased their target price on shares of Citizens Financial Group to $42.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on shares of Citizens Financial Group from $42.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on shares of Citizens Financial Group from $56.00 to $50.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, September 12th. Finally, Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $44.00 price objective on shares of Citizens Financial Group in a research report on Wednesday, September 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $46.32.

Citizens Financial Group, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Citizens Bank, National Association that provides retail and commercial banking products and services to individuals, small businesses, middle-market companies, corporations, and institutions in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Consumer Banking and Commercial Banking.

