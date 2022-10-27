Conagra Brands, Inc. (NYSE:CAG) Shares Sold by DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale

DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale lessened its stake in Conagra Brands, Inc. (NYSE:CAG – Get Rating) by 2.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 318,980 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,470 shares during the period. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale owned 0.07% of Conagra Brands worth $10,828,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Sage Private Wealth Group LLC acquired a new position in Conagra Brands in the second quarter valued at $28,000. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Conagra Brands during the first quarter worth about $31,000. Clearstead Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Conagra Brands by 60.1% during the first quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 996 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 374 shares during the period. Lindbrook Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of Conagra Brands by 41.3% during the first quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 1,198 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 350 shares during the period. Finally, MCF Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Conagra Brands during the first quarter worth about $52,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.79% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Conagra Brands

In other news, COO Thomas M. Mcgough sold 21,405 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.40, for a total transaction of $757,737.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 104,859 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,712,008.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, EVP Carey Bartell sold 6,408 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.50, for a total transaction of $221,076.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, COO Thomas M. Mcgough sold 21,405 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.40, for a total transaction of $757,737.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 104,859 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,712,008.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.98% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Conagra Brands Trading Up 0.6 %

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on CAG shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on shares of Conagra Brands from $32.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, October 7th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Conagra Brands in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on shares of Conagra Brands from $36.00 to $35.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 15th. TheStreet cut shares of Conagra Brands from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Thursday, October 6th. Finally, Citigroup cut their price target on shares of Conagra Brands from $37.00 to $35.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 15th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Conagra Brands currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $35.14.

Shares of Conagra Brands stock opened at $35.24 on Thursday. Conagra Brands, Inc. has a 12-month low of $30.06 and a 12-month high of $36.97. The company has a current ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88. The stock has a market cap of $16.89 billion, a PE ratio of 29.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.39 and a beta of 0.57. The company has a 50-day moving average of $34.25 and a two-hundred day moving average of $34.16.

Conagra Brands (NYSE:CAG – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 6th. The company reported $0.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.52 by $0.05. Conagra Brands had a net margin of 4.88% and a return on equity of 13.40%. The company had revenue of $2.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.84 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.50 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 9.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that Conagra Brands, Inc. will post 2.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Conagra Brands Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 3rd will be paid a dividend of $0.33 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 2nd. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.75%. Conagra Brands’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 110.92%.

Conagra Brands Profile

(Get Rating)

Conagra Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a consumer packaged goods food company in North America. The company operates in four segments: Grocery & Snacks, Refrigerated & Frozen, International, and Foodservice. The Grocery & Snacks segment primarily offers shelf stable food products through various retail channels in the United States.

Featured Articles

