DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale Has $11.25 Million Holdings in VeriSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSN)

DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale cut its holdings in VeriSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSN – Get Rating) by 12.0% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 68,925 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 9,412 shares during the period. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale owned about 0.06% of VeriSign worth $11,250,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in VRSN. IFM Investors Pty Ltd raised its holdings in shares of VeriSign by 15.5% in the first quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 15,096 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $3,358,000 after purchasing an additional 2,028 shares during the last quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in VeriSign during the first quarter worth $3,408,000. Fifth Third Bancorp increased its holdings in VeriSign by 11.7% during the first quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 2,237 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $498,000 after buying an additional 234 shares during the last quarter. Xponance Inc. increased its holdings in VeriSign by 3.7% during the first quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 6,319 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $1,406,000 after buying an additional 227 shares during the last quarter. Finally, McElhenny Sheffield Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in VeriSign by 14.7% during the first quarter. McElhenny Sheffield Capital Management LLC now owns 3,504 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $780,000 after buying an additional 448 shares during the last quarter. 92.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get VeriSign alerts:

Insider Activity at VeriSign

In related news, CEO D James Bidzos sold 3,293 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $203.76, for a total value of $670,981.68. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 682,601 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $139,086,779.76. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, Director Timothy Tomlinson sold 685 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $186.80, for a total value of $127,958.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 15,692 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,931,265.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO D James Bidzos sold 3,293 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $203.76, for a total value of $670,981.68. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 682,601 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $139,086,779.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 16,685 shares of company stock valued at $3,340,848 over the last quarter. 0.98% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

VeriSign Stock Performance

Shares of VeriSign stock opened at $184.99 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $182.02 and a 200-day moving average of $181.97. The stock has a market cap of $19.85 billion, a PE ratio of 25.20 and a beta of 0.98. VeriSign, Inc. has a 52-week low of $155.25 and a 52-week high of $257.03.

VeriSign (NASDAQ:VRSN – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The information services provider reported $1.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.52 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $351.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $348.77 million. VeriSign had a net margin of 59.09% and a negative return on equity of 47.84%. VeriSign’s quarterly revenue was up 6.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.31 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that VeriSign, Inc. will post 6.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of VeriSign in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company.

About VeriSign

(Get Rating)

VeriSign, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides domain name registry services and internet infrastructure that enables internet navigation for various recognized domain names worldwide. It enables the security, stability, and resiliency of internet infrastructure and services, including providing root zone maintainer services, operating two of the 13 internet root servers; and offering registration services and authoritative resolution for the .com and .net domains, which support global e-commerce.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VRSN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for VeriSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSN – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for VeriSign Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for VeriSign and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.