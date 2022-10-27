Match Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTCH) Shares Bought by DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale

DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale raised its holdings in Match Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTCH – Get Rating) by 27.7% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 170,797 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 37,009 shares during the period. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale owned approximately 0.06% of Match Group worth $11,876,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of MTCH. Tsfg LLC increased its holdings in shares of Match Group by 181.1% during the 1st quarter. Tsfg LLC now owns 253 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 163 shares during the last quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Match Group in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Prospera Financial Services Inc acquired a new stake in Match Group in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $29,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc increased its holdings in Match Group by 68.5% in the 1st quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 273 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 111 shares during the last quarter. Finally, GW&K Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Match Group in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.43% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Match Group

In other news, CEO Bernard Jin Kim purchased 16,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 4th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $63.58 per share, for a total transaction of $1,017,280.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 16,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,017,280. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Company insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Match Group Stock Performance

NASDAQ MTCH opened at $44.23 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $12.63 billion, a PE ratio of 138.22, a P/E/G ratio of 0.52 and a beta of 1.25. Match Group, Inc. has a one year low of $40.23 and a one year high of $164.56. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $52.11 and its two-hundred day moving average is $67.20.

Match Group (NASDAQ:MTCH – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 2nd. The technology company reported $0.70 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.59 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $794.51 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $802.13 million. Match Group had a net margin of 3.48% and a negative return on equity of 164.13%. Research analysts predict that Match Group, Inc. will post 2.55 earnings per share for the current year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms recently weighed in on MTCH. Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on shares of Match Group in a report on Wednesday, September 14th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $62.00 target price for the company. Piper Sandler dropped their target price on shares of Match Group from $125.00 to $80.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 4th. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price target on shares of Match Group from $90.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Match Group from $100.00 to $90.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 11th. Finally, Cowen decreased their price target on shares of Match Group from $100.00 to $85.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Match Group currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $86.39.

Match Group Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Match Group, Inc provides dating products worldwide. The company's portfolio of brands includes Tinder, Match, Meetic, OkCupid, Hinge, Pairs, PlentyOfFish, and OurTime, as well as a various other brands. The company was incorporated in 1986 and is based in Dallas, Texas.

