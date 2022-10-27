DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale Sells 12,886 Shares of Marathon Petroleum Co. (NYSE:MPC)

DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale trimmed its position in shares of Marathon Petroleum Co. (NYSE:MPC – Get Rating) by 7.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 160,853 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 12,886 shares during the period. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale’s holdings in Marathon Petroleum were worth $13,494,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of MPC. Herold Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Marathon Petroleum during the first quarter valued at $26,000. Riverview Trust Co bought a new position in Marathon Petroleum during the first quarter valued at $29,000. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Marathon Petroleum during the second quarter worth $29,000. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Marathon Petroleum during the first quarter worth $30,000. Finally, JFS Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Marathon Petroleum by 49.8% during the second quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 376 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 125 shares in the last quarter. 78.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

MPC opened at $113.12 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $56.40 billion, a PE ratio of 7.64, a P/E/G ratio of 0.21 and a beta of 1.61. The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. Marathon Petroleum Co. has a 52 week low of $59.55 and a 52 week high of $114.35. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $102.02 and its 200 day simple moving average is $95.63.

Marathon Petroleum ( NYSE:MPC Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The oil and gas company reported $10.61 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $9.17 by $1.44. Marathon Petroleum had a return on equity of 23.85% and a net margin of 5.09%. The business had revenue of $54.33 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $44.26 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.67 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 82.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that Marathon Petroleum Co. will post 23.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

MPC has been the topic of several recent research reports. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on Marathon Petroleum from $117.00 to $116.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, September 21st. Cowen increased their target price on Marathon Petroleum to $129.00 in a research report on Tuesday, September 20th. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on Marathon Petroleum in a research report on Wednesday, October 19th. They set a “hold” rating and a $119.00 target price on the stock. Raymond James increased their target price on Marathon Petroleum from $133.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 11th. Finally, Piper Sandler increased their price objective on Marathon Petroleum to $111.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 13th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $118.29.

In other news, SVP Suzanne Gagle sold 35,174 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.57, for a total transaction of $3,291,231.18. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 43,996 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,116,705.72. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, SVP Suzanne Gagle sold 35,174 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.57, for a total transaction of $3,291,231.18. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 43,996 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,116,705.72. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, VP Carl Kristopher Hagedorn sold 14,353 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.41, for a total value of $1,512,949.73. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 7,873 shares in the company, valued at $829,892.93. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

Marathon Petroleum Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an integrated downstream energy company primarily in the United States. It operates in two segments, Refining & Marketing, and Midstream. The Refining & Marketing segment refines crude oil and other feedstocks at its refineries in the Gulf Coast, Mid-Continent, and West Coast regions of the United States; and purchases refined products and ethanol for resale.

