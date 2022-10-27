DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale Decreases Holdings in Best Buy Co., Inc. (NYSE:BBY)

DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale trimmed its holdings in shares of Best Buy Co., Inc. (NYSE:BBY – Get Rating) by 9.2% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 222,125 shares of the technology retailer’s stock after selling 22,450 shares during the period. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale owned 0.10% of Best Buy worth $14,622,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BBY. Capital World Investors purchased a new stake in Best Buy during the 1st quarter worth $99,081,000. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its position in Best Buy by 21.7% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 2,359,623 shares of the technology retailer’s stock worth $214,490,000 after purchasing an additional 420,134 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. boosted its position in Best Buy by 24.6% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,108,275 shares of the technology retailer’s stock worth $191,643,000 after purchasing an additional 416,531 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in Best Buy by 58.7% during the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 868,739 shares of the technology retailer’s stock worth $78,126,000 after purchasing an additional 321,332 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in Best Buy by 6.8% during the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,720,949 shares of the technology retailer’s stock worth $338,235,000 after purchasing an additional 236,513 shares during the period. 79.86% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Best Buy Price Performance

BBY opened at $65.99 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $14.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.58 and a beta of 1.48. Best Buy Co., Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $60.78 and a fifty-two week high of $141.97. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $69.85 and its 200 day moving average price is $76.27. The company has a quick ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41.

Best Buy Announces Dividend

Best Buy ( NYSE:BBY Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 30th. The technology retailer reported $1.54 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.26 by $0.28. The firm had revenue of $10.33 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.25 billion. Best Buy had a net margin of 3.60% and a return on equity of 57.98%. Best Buy’s quarterly revenue was down 12.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.98 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Best Buy Co., Inc. will post 6.17 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 11th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 20th were given a $0.88 dividend. This represents a $3.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.33%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, September 19th. Best Buy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 47.18%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

BBY has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of Best Buy from $59.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 31st. Guggenheim cut their price objective on shares of Best Buy from $100.00 to $85.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 1st. Piper Sandler cut their price objective on shares of Best Buy from $91.00 to $84.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 8th. TheStreet lowered shares of Best Buy from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 5th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of Best Buy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $106.00 to $71.00 in a report on Thursday, July 28th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $86.13.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Best Buy news, CFO Matthew M. Bilunas sold 890 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.09, for a total value of $70,390.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 59,513 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,706,883.17. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other Best Buy news, CFO Matthew M. Bilunas sold 890 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.09, for a total value of $70,390.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 59,513 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,706,883.17. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Kathleen Scarlett sold 25,071 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.37, for a total transaction of $1,814,388.27. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 50,101 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,625,809.37. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 27,423 shares of company stock worth $1,995,772. Insiders own 0.44% of the company’s stock.

Best Buy Profile

Best Buy Co, Inc retails technology products in the United States and Canada. The company operates in two segments, Domestic and International. Its stores provide computing products, such as desktops, notebooks, and peripherals; mobile phones comprising related mobile network carrier commissions; networking products; tablets covering e-readers; smartwatches; and consumer electronics consisting of digital imaging, health and fitness, home theater, portable audio comprising headphones and portable speakers, and smart home products.

