DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale Grows Stake in Incyte Co. (NASDAQ:INCY)

DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale increased its holdings in shares of Incyte Co. (NASDAQ:INCY – Get Rating) by 19.9% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 194,326 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after acquiring an additional 32,274 shares during the period. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale’s holdings in Incyte were worth $14,663,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. D.A. Davidson & CO. grew its holdings in Incyte by 4.8% during the 1st quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 3,300 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $262,000 after buying an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System grew its holdings in Incyte by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 47,459 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $3,769,000 after buying an additional 155 shares in the last quarter. Commerce Bank grew its holdings in Incyte by 4.9% during the 1st quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 3,289 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $261,000 after buying an additional 155 shares in the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Incyte by 22.5% during the 1st quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 976 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $78,000 after buying an additional 179 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Grandfield & Dodd LLC grew its holdings in Incyte by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter. Grandfield & Dodd LLC now owns 15,565 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,180,000 after buying an additional 185 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.74% of the company’s stock.

Shares of INCY stock opened at $73.62 on Thursday. Incyte Co. has a 52-week low of $61.91 and a 52-week high of $84.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 3.85 and a current ratio of 3.91. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.32, a P/E/G ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 0.66. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $69.81 and a 200 day moving average price of $73.99.

Incyte ( NASDAQ:INCY Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.61 by $0.24. Incyte had a return on equity of 13.02% and a net margin of 28.46%. The firm had revenue of $911.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $818.25 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.65 EPS. Incyte’s quarterly revenue was up 29.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Incyte Co. will post 2.47 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Guggenheim cut Incyte to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on Incyte from $77.00 to $76.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on Incyte from $86.00 to $80.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday. Oppenheimer dropped their target price on Incyte from $109.00 to $98.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Finally, Evercore ISI cut Incyte to an “in-line” rating in a report on Thursday, September 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Incyte currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $84.00.

Incyte Corp. is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the discovery, development and commercialization of proprietary therapeutics. Its portfolio includes compounds in various stages, ranging from preclinical to late stage development, and commercialized products such as JAKAFI (ruxolitinib), and ICLUSIG (ponatinib).

