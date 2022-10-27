Belpointe Asset Management LLC Has $349,000 Stock Position in HCA Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:HCA)

Belpointe Asset Management LLC lowered its position in shares of HCA Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:HCA – Get Rating) by 19.5% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,077 shares of the company’s stock after selling 504 shares during the period. Belpointe Asset Management LLC’s holdings in HCA Healthcare were worth $349,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. GoalVest Advisory LLC bought a new position in HCA Healthcare during the first quarter worth about $26,000. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC boosted its stake in shares of HCA Healthcare by 1,833.3% in the first quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC now owns 116 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 110 shares during the period. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. bought a new position in HCA Healthcare during the 1st quarter worth $29,000. San Luis Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of HCA Healthcare during the 1st quarter worth $35,000. Finally, Covestor Ltd raised its stake in HCA Healthcare by 122.7% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 167 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 92 shares in the last quarter. 65.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

HCA opened at $217.48 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 87.46. The stock has a market cap of $62.42 billion, a PE ratio of 12.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 1.67. The company has a fifty day moving average of $204.15 and a 200-day moving average of $204.72. HCA Healthcare, Inc. has a twelve month low of $164.47 and a twelve month high of $279.02.

HCA Healthcare ( NYSE:HCA Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Friday, October 21st. The company reported $3.93 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.94 by ($0.01). HCA Healthcare had a net margin of 8.99% and a negative return on equity of 118,732.40%. The business had revenue of $14.97 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $4.57 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that HCA Healthcare, Inc. will post 17.08 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 28th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 14th will be paid a $0.56 dividend. This represents a $2.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.03%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 13th. HCA Healthcare’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 12.66%.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on shares of HCA Healthcare from $249.00 to $239.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price objective on HCA Healthcare from $270.00 to $233.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 12th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on shares of HCA Healthcare from $306.00 to $200.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 7th. SVB Leerink dropped their price objective on shares of HCA Healthcare from $252.00 to $238.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on shares of HCA Healthcare from $230.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, July 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, fifteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, HCA Healthcare has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $235.00.

In other HCA Healthcare news, SVP Kathryn A. Torres sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $203.30, for a total value of $406,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 20,372 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,141,627.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 1.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

HCA Healthcare, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides health care services company in the United States. The company operates general and acute care hospitals that offers medical and surgical services, including inpatient care, intensive care, cardiac care, diagnostic, and emergency services; and outpatient services, such as outpatient surgery, laboratory, radiology, respiratory therapy, cardiology, and physical therapy.

