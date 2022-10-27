Treasurer of the State of North Carolina Grows Stock Position in STORE Capital Co. (NYSE:STOR)

Treasurer of the State of North Carolina grew its position in STORE Capital Co. (NYSE:STOR – Get Rating) by 19.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 107,472 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 17,482 shares during the quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina’s holdings in STORE Capital were worth $2,803,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in STOR. RB Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of STORE Capital by 4.2% in the first quarter. RB Capital Management LLC now owns 17,119 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $500,000 after acquiring an additional 688 shares in the last quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV lifted its position in shares of STORE Capital by 42.0% in the first quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 6,005 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $176,000 after acquiring an additional 1,777 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd lifted its position in shares of STORE Capital by 10.0% in the first quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 26,534 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $776,000 after acquiring an additional 2,422 shares in the last quarter. Prairiewood Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of STORE Capital by 359.2% in the first quarter. Prairiewood Capital LLC now owns 45,903 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,342,000 after acquiring an additional 35,906 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Leith Wheeler Investment Counsel Ltd. lifted its position in shares of STORE Capital by 0.8% in the first quarter. Leith Wheeler Investment Counsel Ltd. now owns 260,424 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $7,612,000 after acquiring an additional 2,050 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.43% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:STOR opened at $31.65 on Thursday. STORE Capital Co. has a 52 week low of $24.48 and a 52 week high of $36.13. The company has a quick ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 0.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The company has a market capitalization of $8.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.38 and a beta of 0.98. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $29.89 and its two-hundred day moving average is $28.39.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 30th were given a $0.41 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 29th. This represents a $1.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.18%. This is an increase from STORE Capital’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.39. STORE Capital’s payout ratio is currently 136.67%.

A number of brokerages recently commented on STOR. Morgan Stanley downgraded STORE Capital from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $25.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, July 12th. Truist Financial reduced their price objective on STORE Capital to $30.00 in a research report on Tuesday, September 6th. Stifel Nicolaus downgraded STORE Capital from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $36.50 to $32.25 in a research report on Friday, September 16th. StockNews.com began coverage on STORE Capital in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price objective on STORE Capital from $29.00 to $27.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, June 30th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, STORE Capital presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $30.16.

STORE Capital Corporation is an internally managed net-lease real estate investment trust, or REIT, that is the leader in the acquisition, investment and management of Single Tenant Operational Real Estate, which is its target market and the inspiration for its name. STORE Capital is one of the largest and fastest growing net-lease REITs and owns a large, well-diversified portfolio that consists of investments in more than 2,500 property locations across the United States, substantially all of which are profit centers.

