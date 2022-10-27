Advisory Services Network LLC Sells 21,594 Shares of ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE:OKE)

Advisory Services Network LLC lowered its stake in shares of ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE:OKE – Get Rating) by 54.3% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 18,159 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 21,594 shares during the quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC’s holdings in ONEOK were worth $1,008,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Worth Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in ONEOK during the first quarter valued at about $30,000. First Command Bank boosted its holdings in ONEOK by 401.0% in the second quarter. First Command Bank now owns 491 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 393 shares in the last quarter. Motco acquired a new stake in ONEOK in the first quarter worth about $35,000. ACG Wealth acquired a new stake in ONEOK in the second quarter worth about $28,000. Finally, Bank of New Hampshire acquired a new stake in ONEOK in the first quarter worth about $35,000. Institutional investors own 66.82% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:OKE opened at $58.44 on Thursday. ONEOK, Inc. has a 12-month low of $50.50 and a 12-month high of $75.07. The company has a market capitalization of $26.11 billion, a PE ratio of 16.60, a PEG ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 1.69. The business has a 50 day moving average of $58.45 and a two-hundred day moving average of $60.88. The company has a current ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.11.

ONEOK ( NYSE:OKE Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 8th. The utilities provider reported $0.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.84 by $0.08. ONEOK had a return on equity of 26.32% and a net margin of 7.37%. The company had revenue of $6 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.18 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.77 earnings per share. ONEOK’s revenue for the quarter was up 76.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that ONEOK, Inc. will post 3.71 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 14th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.935 per share. This represents a $3.74 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.40%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, October 31st. ONEOK’s payout ratio is 106.25%.

OKE has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Raymond James lowered their price target on ONEOK from $70.00 to $65.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 20th. Mizuho raised their price objective on ONEOK from $64.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 10th. Barclays reduced their price objective on ONEOK from $62.00 to $59.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 19th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on ONEOK in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on ONEOK from $74.00 to $70.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, ONEOK currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $67.09.

ONEOK, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in gathering, processing, storage, and transportation of natural gas in the United States. It operates through Natural Gas Gathering and Processing, Natural Gas Liquids, and Natural Gas Pipelines segments. The company owns natural gas gathering pipelines and processing plants in the Mid-Continent and Rocky Mountain regions.

