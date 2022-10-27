HCA Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:HCA) Shares Bought by Advisory Services Network LLC

Advisory Services Network LLC increased its stake in HCA Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:HCA – Get Rating) by 20.1% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,694 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,120 shares during the quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC’s holdings in HCA Healthcare were worth $1,124,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of HCA Healthcare by 1.0% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 19,113,498 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,790,225,000 after buying an additional 181,855 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in HCA Healthcare by 5.6% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 17,302,042 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,336,237,000 after purchasing an additional 925,010 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its position in HCA Healthcare by 4.1% during the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 14,315,204 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,587,676,000 after purchasing an additional 562,876 shares during the last quarter. Sanders Capital LLC boosted its position in HCA Healthcare by 3.2% during the first quarter. Sanders Capital LLC now owns 9,746,360 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,652,853,000 after purchasing an additional 298,323 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. lifted its position in shares of HCA Healthcare by 6.0% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 4,191,730 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,050,530,000 after buying an additional 236,488 shares during the last quarter. 65.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have weighed in on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on HCA Healthcare from $306.00 to $200.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 7th. Cowen dropped their price objective on HCA Healthcare to $238.00 in a research note on Monday, July 25th. Stephens dropped their price objective on HCA Healthcare from $230.00 to $220.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price target on HCA Healthcare from $270.00 to $233.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 12th. Finally, Raymond James lowered their price target on HCA Healthcare from $250.00 to $230.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, fifteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $235.00.

HCA Healthcare Stock Up 1.4 %

NYSE:HCA opened at $217.48 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $204.15 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $204.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 87.46, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a current ratio of 1.38. The company has a market cap of $62.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.29, a P/E/G ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 1.67. HCA Healthcare, Inc. has a 52-week low of $164.47 and a 52-week high of $279.02.

HCA Healthcare (NYSE:HCA – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 21st. The company reported $3.93 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.94 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $14.97 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15 billion. HCA Healthcare had a net margin of 8.99% and a negative return on equity of 118,732.40%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $4.57 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that HCA Healthcare, Inc. will post 17.09 EPS for the current year.

HCA Healthcare Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 28th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 14th will be given a $0.56 dividend. This represents a $2.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.03%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 13th. HCA Healthcare’s dividend payout ratio is currently 12.66%.

Insider Activity at HCA Healthcare

In related news, SVP Kathryn A. Torres sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $203.30, for a total value of $406,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 20,372 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,141,627.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 1.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About HCA Healthcare

HCA Healthcare, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides health care services company in the United States. The company operates general and acute care hospitals that offers medical and surgical services, including inpatient care, intensive care, cardiac care, diagnostic, and emergency services; and outpatient services, such as outpatient surgery, laboratory, radiology, respiratory therapy, cardiology, and physical therapy.

Featured Articles

