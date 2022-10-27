Treasurer of the State of North Carolina Purchases New Position in WillScot Mobile Mini Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:WSC)

Treasurer of the State of North Carolina purchased a new stake in WillScot Mobile Mini Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:WSC – Get Rating) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 91,648 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,971,000.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in WSC. Ellevest Inc. increased its stake in WillScot Mobile Mini by 64.5% in the 2nd quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 5,306 shares of the company’s stock valued at $172,000 after buying an additional 2,080 shares during the last quarter. Emerald Advisers LLC increased its stake in WillScot Mobile Mini by 7.0% in the 2nd quarter. Emerald Advisers LLC now owns 61,821 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,004,000 after buying an additional 4,023 shares during the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. purchased a new stake in WillScot Mobile Mini in the 1st quarter valued at about $32,000. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System purchased a new stake in WillScot Mobile Mini in the 2nd quarter valued at about $541,000. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas increased its stake in WillScot Mobile Mini by 4.6% in the 1st quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 34,405 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,346,000 after buying an additional 1,500 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 94.92% of the company’s stock.

WillScot Mobile Mini stock opened at $41.59 on Thursday. WillScot Mobile Mini Holdings Corp. has a 1-year low of $30.52 and a 1-year high of $44.15. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.13, a P/E/G ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 1.58. The company has a current ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.70. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $41.36 and a 200 day simple moving average of $37.71.

WillScot Mobile Mini ( NASDAQ:WSC Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 3rd. The company reported $0.32 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.29 by $0.03. WillScot Mobile Mini had a net margin of 12.38% and a return on equity of 13.53%. The business had revenue of $581.64 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $523.32 million. On average, analysts predict that WillScot Mobile Mini Holdings Corp. will post 1.3 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, EVP Hezron T. Lopez sold 4,095 shares of WillScot Mobile Mini stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.50, for a total value of $169,942.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 2,304 shares in the company, valued at approximately $95,616. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other WillScot Mobile Mini news, EVP Hezron T. Lopez sold 4,095 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.50, for a total value of $169,942.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 2,304 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $95,616. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Erik Olsson sold 126,647 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.43, for a total transaction of $5,500,279.21. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 631,938 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $27,445,067.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 230,742 shares of company stock worth $9,806,222. Corporate insiders own 2.80% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have commented on WSC shares. Oppenheimer increased their price objective on shares of WillScot Mobile Mini to $48.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 13th. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on shares of WillScot Mobile Mini from $42.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 23rd. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of WillScot Mobile Mini from $50.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 13th. DA Davidson raised their price target on shares of WillScot Mobile Mini to $50.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on shares of WillScot Mobile Mini from $49.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Monday, August 8th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $48.43.

WillScot Mobile Mini Holdings Corp. provides work space and portable storage solutions in the United States, Canada, Mexico, and the United Kingdom. The company leases modular space and portable storage units to customers in the commercial and industrial, construction, education, energy and natural resources, government, and other end markets.

