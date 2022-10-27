Commerce Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBSH) Shares Bought by Treasurer of the State of North Carolina

Treasurer of the State of North Carolina raised its holdings in Commerce Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBSH – Get Rating) by 13.9% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 46,334 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 5,668 shares during the quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina’s holdings in Commerce Bancshares were worth $3,042,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its holdings in Commerce Bancshares by 6.1% in the first quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 14,280 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,022,000 after acquiring an additional 823 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Commerce Bancshares by 19.1% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 126,608 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $9,064,000 after buying an additional 20,328 shares in the last quarter. FORVIS Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Commerce Bancshares by 98.7% in the second quarter. FORVIS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 11,133 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $731,000 after buying an additional 5,531 shares in the last quarter. Country Club Bank GFN purchased a new position in shares of Commerce Bancshares in the first quarter valued at $2,636,000. Finally, GoalVest Advisory LLC purchased a new position in shares of Commerce Bancshares in the second quarter valued at $75,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.76% of the company’s stock.

Commerce Bancshares Trading Up 0.0 %

Commerce Bancshares stock opened at $68.80 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $8.25 billion, a PE ratio of 17.69 and a beta of 0.76. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $69.70 and a 200 day moving average price of $68.79. Commerce Bancshares, Inc. has a 52 week low of $62.80 and a 52 week high of $74.72.

Commerce Bancshares Dividend Announcement

Commerce Bancshares ( NASDAQ:CBSH Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 18th. The financial services provider reported $1.02 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.03 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $384.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $383.58 million. Commerce Bancshares had a return on equity of 16.45% and a net margin of 31.86%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.00 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Commerce Bancshares, Inc. will post 4 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 22nd. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 7th were given a dividend of $0.265 per share. This represents a $1.06 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.54%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 6th. Commerce Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio is presently 27.25%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director David W. Kemper sold 10,000 shares of Commerce Bancshares stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.54, for a total transaction of $695,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 1,151,838 shares in the company, valued at approximately $80,098,814.52. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other Commerce Bancshares news, CEO John W. Kemper sold 4,285 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.41, for a total value of $310,276.85. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 184,303 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,345,380.23. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director David W. Kemper sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.54, for a total value of $695,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 1,151,838 shares in the company, valued at $80,098,814.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 16,285 shares of company stock worth $1,146,577. 3.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on CBSH shares. StockNews.com started coverage on Commerce Bancshares in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price target on Commerce Bancshares from $75.00 to $71.00 in a research report on Monday, July 11th. Finally, DA Davidson raised their price target on Commerce Bancshares to $71.00 in a research report on Monday, July 25th.

About Commerce Bancshares

Commerce Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Commerce Bank that provides retail, mortgage banking, corporate, investment, trust, and asset management products and services to individuals and businesses in the United States. It operates through three segments: Consumer, Commercial, and Wealth.

