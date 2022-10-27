Brown Advisory Inc. Acquires Shares of 9,176 Equinor ASA (NYSE:EQNR)

Brown Advisory Inc. acquired a new stake in Equinor ASA (NYSE:EQNR – Get Rating) during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund acquired 9,176 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $319,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of EQNR. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership boosted its stake in Equinor ASA by 42.8% in the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 10,186,246 shares of the company’s stock valued at $382,086,000 after acquiring an additional 3,052,907 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in shares of Equinor ASA during the first quarter worth $55,819,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Equinor ASA by 33.4% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,541,344 shares of the company’s stock worth $95,325,000 after purchasing an additional 635,582 shares in the last quarter. PointState Capital LP bought a new position in shares of Equinor ASA during the first quarter worth $20,472,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted its position in shares of Equinor ASA by 78.5% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,147,514 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,045,000 after purchasing an additional 504,804 shares in the last quarter. 5.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on EQNR shares. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Equinor ASA in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on shares of Equinor ASA from 314.00 to 354.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 6th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Equinor ASA from 287.00 to 304.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 17th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of Equinor ASA from 350.00 to 380.00 in a research report on Friday, July 15th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $272.00.

Shares of EQNR stock opened at $35.35 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.60, a quick ratio of 1.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. Equinor ASA has a 1 year low of $24.17 and a 1 year high of $42.53. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $36.00 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $35.70. The firm has a market capitalization of $114.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.01, a PEG ratio of 0.92 and a beta of 1.02.

Equinor ASA (NYSE:EQNR – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 27th. The company reported $1.56 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.44 by $0.12. Equinor ASA had a net margin of 12.66% and a return on equity of 43.24%. The company had revenue of $36.39 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $50.49 billion. On average, equities analysts predict that Equinor ASA will post 7.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Equinor ASA, an energy company, engages in the exploration, production, transportation, refining, and marketing of petroleum and petroleum-derived products, and other forms of energy in Norway and internationally. It operates through Exploration & Production Norway; Exploration & Production International; Exploration & Production USA; Marketing, Midstream & Processing; Renewables; and Other segments.

