Banque Cantonale Vaudoise Sells 519 Shares of Globe Life Inc. (NYSE:GL)

Banque Cantonale Vaudoise lessened its position in Globe Life Inc. (NYSE:GL – Get Rating) by 24.4% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 1,611 shares of the company’s stock after selling 519 shares during the period. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise’s holdings in Globe Life were worth $157,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Prospera Financial Services Inc acquired a new stake in Globe Life in the 1st quarter worth $31,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its position in Globe Life by 216.9% in the 2nd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 507 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 347 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC grew its position in Globe Life by 40.6% in the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 897 shares of the company’s stock worth $87,000 after purchasing an additional 259 shares during the last quarter. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. acquired a new stake in Globe Life in the 1st quarter worth $90,000. Finally, Shell Asset Management Co. grew its position in Globe Life by 75.2% in the 1st quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. now owns 1,079 shares of the company’s stock worth $109,000 after purchasing an additional 463 shares during the last quarter. 81.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of Globe Life from $108.00 to $112.00 in a research report on Monday, July 11th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Globe Life in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Raymond James started coverage on shares of Globe Life in a research report on Wednesday, September 21st. They set a “strong-buy” rating and a $138.00 target price on the stock. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Globe Life from $109.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 17th. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their target price on shares of Globe Life from $119.00 to $121.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 8th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Globe Life currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $112.00.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Globe Life Trading Down 0.2 %

In other Globe Life news, CAO Michael Shane Henrie sold 800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.64, for a total value of $80,512.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . In related news, insider Kenneth J. Matson sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.55, for a total transaction of $2,588,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 31,726 shares in the company, valued at $3,285,227.30. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, CAO Michael Shane Henrie sold 800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.64, for a total transaction of $80,512.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders sold 66,963 shares of company stock valued at $6,924,008. Insiders own 4.62% of the company’s stock.

Shares of GL stock opened at $114.36 on Thursday. Globe Life Inc. has a 12-month low of $85.25 and a 12-month high of $115.70. The company has a market capitalization of $11.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.27 and a beta of 0.81. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $103.59 and a 200 day moving average price of $100.28. The company has a quick ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 0.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31.

Globe Life (NYSE:GL – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The company reported $2.07 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.04 by $0.03. Globe Life had a net margin of 13.68% and a return on equity of 9.90%. The company had revenue of $1.29 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.33 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.85 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 1.7% on a year-over-year basis.

Globe Life Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 7th will be paid a $0.2075 dividend. This represents a $0.83 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.73%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 6th. Globe Life’s dividend payout ratio is presently 11.81%.

Globe Life Profile

(Get Rating)

Globe Life Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides various life and supplemental health insurance products, and annuities to lower middle to middle income households in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Life Insurance, Supplemental Health Insurance, Annuities, and Investments.

Featured Articles

