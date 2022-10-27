Avantax Advisory Services Inc. Boosts Stock Position in Teladoc Health, Inc. (NYSE:TDOC)

Avantax Advisory Services Inc. grew its stake in shares of Teladoc Health, Inc. (NYSE:TDOC – Get Rating) by 34.4% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 12,173 shares of the health services provider’s stock after buying an additional 3,116 shares during the period. Avantax Advisory Services Inc.’s holdings in Teladoc Health were worth $404,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in TDOC. McCarthy Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Teladoc Health in the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. DB Wealth Management Group LLC purchased a new position in Teladoc Health in the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group purchased a new position in Teladoc Health in the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. GoalVest Advisory LLC purchased a new position in Teladoc Health in the 1st quarter worth approximately $31,000. Finally, Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich lifted its holdings in Teladoc Health by 962.0% in the 2nd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 1,062 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 962 shares in the last quarter. 92.46% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of TDOC stock opened at $26.74 on Thursday. Teladoc Health, Inc. has a twelve month low of $23.08 and a twelve month high of $156.82. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.44 and a beta of 0.93. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $28.89 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $35.78. The company has a current ratio of 3.38, a quick ratio of 3.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25.

Teladoc Health ( NYSE:TDOC Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The health services provider reported ($0.44) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.71) by $0.27. Teladoc Health had a negative return on equity of 2.04% and a negative net margin of 441.94%. The business had revenue of $592.38 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $586.86 million. On average, analysts predict that Teladoc Health, Inc. will post -1.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have issued reports on TDOC. Berenberg Bank downgraded Teladoc Health from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $42.00 to $35.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 2nd. Cowen downgraded Teladoc Health from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $58.00 to $34.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 2nd. StockNews.com began coverage on Teladoc Health in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. Guggenheim raised Teladoc Health from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on Teladoc Health from $53.00 to $35.00 in a research note on Wednesday, September 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-five have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Teladoc Health presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $63.50.

In related news, SVP Daniel Trencher sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.50, for a total transaction of $37,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 26,408 shares in the company, valued at approximately $990,300. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, insider Arnnon Geshuri sold 4,098 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.27, for a total transaction of $140,438.46. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 76,182 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,610,757.14. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Daniel Trencher sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.50, for a total value of $37,500.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 26,408 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $990,300. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 7,318 shares of company stock worth $238,241. 1.55% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Teladoc Health, Inc engages in the provision of telehealthcare services using a technology platform via mobile devices, the Internet, video and phone. Its portfolio of services and solutions covers medical subspecialties from non-urgent, episodic needs like flu and upper respiratory infections, to chronic, complicated medical conditions like cancer and congestive heart failure.

