AE Wealth Management LLC Lowers Stock Position in VictoryShares USAA Core Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:USTB)

AE Wealth Management LLC cut its stake in shares of VictoryShares USAA Core Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:USTB – Get Rating) by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 213,896 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,565 shares during the quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in VictoryShares USAA Core Short-Term Bond ETF were worth $10,475,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of USTB. Oxinas Partners Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of VictoryShares USAA Core Short-Term Bond ETF during the first quarter valued at $350,000. Elevated Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of VictoryShares USAA Core Short-Term Bond ETF during the first quarter valued at $934,000. Masso Torrence Wealth Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of VictoryShares USAA Core Short-Term Bond ETF by 13.4% during the first quarter. Masso Torrence Wealth Management Inc. now owns 55,969 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,791,000 after acquiring an additional 6,597 shares in the last quarter. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. increased its holdings in shares of VictoryShares USAA Core Short-Term Bond ETF by 12.0% during the first quarter. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. now owns 3,668 shares of the company’s stock valued at $183,000 after acquiring an additional 393 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Atria Investments LLC increased its holdings in VictoryShares USAA Core Short-Term Bond ETF by 5.9% in the 1st quarter. Atria Investments LLC now owns 38,008 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,895,000 after buying an additional 2,107 shares in the last quarter.

Get VictoryShares USAA Core Short-Term Bond ETF alerts:

VictoryShares USAA Core Short-Term Bond ETF Trading Up 0.1 %

NYSEARCA USTB opened at $48.27 on Thursday. VictoryShares USAA Core Short-Term Bond ETF has a one year low of $48.03 and a one year high of $51.80. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $48.66 and a 200 day moving average of $49.06.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding USTB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for VictoryShares USAA Core Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:USTB – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for VictoryShares USAA Core Short-Term Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for VictoryShares USAA Core Short-Term Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.