AE Wealth Management LLC Decreases Stock Position in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF)

AE Wealth Management LLC cut its position in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF – Get Rating) by 10.5% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 37,301 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 4,391 shares during the quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF were worth $8,158,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 26,789.1% in the 1st quarter. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 5,048,423 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $18,184,000 after buying an additional 5,029,648 shares during the last quarter. Polen Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 364.7% in the first quarter. Polen Capital Management LLC now owns 1,112,613 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $308,895,000 after buying an additional 873,190 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 16.4% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,724,777 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $478,850,000 after buying an additional 242,905 shares during the period. Brinker Capital Investments LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 34.3% in the first quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC now owns 633,296 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $175,822,000 after buying an additional 161,764 shares during the period. Finally, Jennison Associates LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 308.0% during the second quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 204,006 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $44,616,000 after purchasing an additional 154,003 shares during the period.

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF Stock Performance

IWF stock opened at $221.20 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $226.37 and a 200 day simple moving average of $233.12. iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF has a 52 week low of $202.05 and a 52 week high of $311.95.

About iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment returns that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of equity securities of Russell 1000 index issuers with relatively higher price-to-book ratios and higher forecasted growth.

