AE Wealth Management LLC Reduces Stake in Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:MGK)

AE Wealth Management LLC reduced its position in Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:MGK – Get Rating) by 38.4% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 45,423 shares of the company’s stock after selling 28,325 shares during the period. AE Wealth Management LLC owned approximately 0.08% of Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF worth $8,253,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of MGK. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF in the 1st quarter worth $2,625,000. Assetmark Inc. lifted its position in Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF by 6.9% during the second quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 5,587,919 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,015,269,000 after purchasing an additional 358,477 shares in the last quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC lifted its position in Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF by 7,520.5% during the first quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC now owns 129,243 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,424,000 after purchasing an additional 127,547 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF by 10.8% during the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,199,049 shares of the company’s stock valued at $282,256,000 after acquiring an additional 116,992 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Group AG raised its holdings in Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF by 16.9% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 771,781 shares of the company’s stock valued at $181,677,000 after acquiring an additional 111,797 shares during the period.

Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA:MGK opened at $181.06 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $188.83 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $194.82. Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF has a 52 week low of $165.89 and a 52 week high of $266.44.

