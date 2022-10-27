AE Wealth Management LLC Increases Stock Position in Huntington Bancshares Incorporated (NASDAQ:HBAN)

AE Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Huntington Bancshares Incorporated (NASDAQ:HBAN – Get Rating) by 52.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 819,451 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 281,245 shares during the period. AE Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Huntington Bancshares were worth $9,858,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in HBAN. IFM Investors Pty Ltd lifted its holdings in Huntington Bancshares by 24.1% during the first quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 232,481 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $3,399,000 after purchasing an additional 45,161 shares in the last quarter. Rockland Trust Co. purchased a new position in Huntington Bancshares during the first quarter valued at $148,000. Keudell Morrison Wealth Management lifted its holdings in Huntington Bancshares by 31.7% during the first quarter. Keudell Morrison Wealth Management now owns 22,500 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $329,000 after purchasing an additional 5,422 shares in the last quarter. PFG Advisors purchased a new position in Huntington Bancshares during the first quarter valued at $194,000. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd lifted its holdings in Huntington Bancshares by 1.2% during the first quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 149,242 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,182,000 after purchasing an additional 1,798 shares in the last quarter. 79.77% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Huntington Bancshares alerts:

Insider Activity at Huntington Bancshares

In related news, CFO Zachary Jacob Wasserman sold 11,618 shares of Huntington Bancshares stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.36, for a total value of $166,834.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 230,394 shares in the company, valued at $3,308,457.84. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.72% of the company’s stock.

Huntington Bancshares Price Performance

Shares of HBAN opened at $14.91 on Thursday. Huntington Bancshares Incorporated has a 1-year low of $11.67 and a 1-year high of $17.79. The stock has a market cap of $21.50 billion, a PE ratio of 11.56 and a beta of 1.10. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $13.69 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $13.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 0.84 and a quick ratio of 0.83.

Huntington Bancshares (NASDAQ:HBAN – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 21st. The bank reported $0.39 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.38 by $0.01. Huntington Bancshares had a net margin of 27.34% and a return on equity of 13.76%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.35 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Huntington Bancshares Incorporated will post 1.46 EPS for the current year.

Huntington Bancshares Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 3rd. Investors of record on Monday, December 19th will be issued a $0.155 dividend. This represents a $0.62 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.16%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 16th. Huntington Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 48.06%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have issued reports on HBAN. Argus raised shares of Huntington Bancshares from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 28th. Stephens downgraded shares of Huntington Bancshares from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $15.00 to $16.00 in a report on Monday. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of Huntington Bancshares from $16.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Huntington Bancshares in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price target on shares of Huntington Bancshares from $14.50 to $13.00 in a research note on Monday, July 11th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $15.38.

Huntington Bancshares Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Huntington Bancshares Incorporated operates as the bank holding company for The Huntington National Bank that provides commercial, consumer, and mortgage banking services in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Consumer and Business Banking; Commercial Banking; Vehicle Finance; and Regional Banking and The Huntington Private Client Group (RBHPCG).

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HBAN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Huntington Bancshares Incorporated (NASDAQ:HBAN – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Huntington Bancshares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Huntington Bancshares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.