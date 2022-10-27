Assetmark Inc. Boosts Position in Parker-Hannifin Co. (NYSE:PH)

Assetmark Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Parker-Hannifin Co. (NYSE:PH – Get Rating) by 102.2% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 11,704 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,917 shares during the quarter. Assetmark Inc.’s holdings in Parker-Hannifin were worth $2,880,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its stake in Parker-Hannifin by 56.2% during the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 2,711,951 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $769,544,000 after purchasing an additional 976,153 shares during the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. boosted its stake in Parker-Hannifin by 2,245.5% during the 2nd quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 323,018 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $79,479,000 after purchasing an additional 309,246 shares during the last quarter. Barden Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in Parker-Hannifin by 5,882.1% during the 2nd quarter. Barden Capital Management Inc. now owns 201,059 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $753,000 after purchasing an additional 197,698 shares during the last quarter. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. boosted its stake in Parker-Hannifin by 7,958.7% during the 1st quarter. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. now owns 199,212 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $56,528,000 after purchasing an additional 196,740 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Parker-Hannifin by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 9,849,497 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,794,892,000 after purchasing an additional 190,889 shares during the last quarter. 82.65% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research firms have recently commented on PH. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on Parker-Hannifin from $361.00 to $352.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, September 30th. Bank of America assumed coverage on Parker-Hannifin in a report on Tuesday, September 20th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Mizuho boosted their price objective on shares of Parker-Hannifin from $245.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, August 5th. Citigroup restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $285.00 price objective on shares of Parker-Hannifin in a report on Friday, October 14th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Parker-Hannifin in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Parker-Hannifin currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $326.67.

PH stock opened at $278.90 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $35.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.67, a PEG ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 1.53. Parker-Hannifin Co. has a twelve month low of $230.44 and a twelve month high of $340.00. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $265.85 and a 200-day simple moving average of $267.65. The company has a current ratio of 2.06, a quick ratio of 1.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10.

Parker-Hannifin (NYSE:PH – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 4th. The industrial products company reported $5.16 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.67 by $0.49. The business had revenue of $4.19 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.07 billion. Parker-Hannifin had a return on equity of 27.81% and a net margin of 8.29%. The company’s revenue was up 5.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $4.38 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Parker-Hannifin Co. will post 18.57 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 9th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 29th were paid a dividend of $1.33 per share. This represents a $5.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.91%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 26th. Parker-Hannifin’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 52.78%.

In other news, VP Andrew D. Ross sold 3,224 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $296.30, for a total transaction of $955,271.20. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 9,840 shares in the company, valued at $2,915,592. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 1.37% of the company’s stock.

Parker-Hannifin Corporation manufactures and sells motion and control technologies and systems for various mobile, industrial, and aerospace markets worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Diversified Industrial and Aerospace Systems. The Diversified Industrial segment offers sealing, shielding, thermal products and systems, adhesives, coatings, and noise vibration and harshness solutions; filters, systems, and diagnostics solutions to monitor and remove contaminants from fuel, air, oil, water, and other liquids and gases; connectors, which control, transmit, and contain fluid; control solutions for extreme corrosion resistance, temperatures, pressures, and precise flow; and hydraulic, pneumatic, and electromechanical components and systems for builders and users of mobile and industrial machinery and equipment.

