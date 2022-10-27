KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY) Shares Bought by AE Wealth Management LLC

AE Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY – Get Rating) by 68.2% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 540,326 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 219,053 shares during the period. AE Wealth Management LLC owned about 0.06% of KeyCorp worth $9,310,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of KeyCorp by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 111,201,600 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,488,691,000 after purchasing an additional 1,278,193 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada grew its stake in KeyCorp by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 21,965,131 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $491,578,000 after acquiring an additional 136,741 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in KeyCorp by 5.8% in the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 15,127,773 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $338,560,000 after acquiring an additional 834,564 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP grew its stake in KeyCorp by 280.7% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 11,790,583 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $263,873,000 after acquiring an additional 8,693,488 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in KeyCorp by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 10,232,228 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $229,036,000 after acquiring an additional 85,827 shares during the period. 83.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several analysts have commented on KEY shares. Wedbush reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $18.00 target price on shares of KeyCorp in a research note on Wednesday, September 28th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of KeyCorp from $23.00 to $22.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 5th. Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on shares of KeyCorp to $16.50 in a research note on Thursday, September 29th. TheStreet cut shares of KeyCorp from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 3rd. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of KeyCorp in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, KeyCorp currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $22.00.

In other news, Director Carlton L. Highsmith sold 5,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.59, for a total value of $91,468.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 64,139 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,128,205.01. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Company insiders own 0.54% of the company’s stock.

Shares of KEY stock opened at $17.69 on Thursday. KeyCorp has a 12 month low of $15.26 and a 12 month high of $27.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.69, a current ratio of 0.83 and a quick ratio of 0.83. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.11, a P/E/G ratio of 0.45 and a beta of 1.28. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $17.35 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $18.25.

KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 20th. The financial services provider reported $0.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.58 by ($0.03). KeyCorp had a net margin of 26.66% and a return on equity of 15.81%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.65 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that KeyCorp will post 2.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

KeyCorp operates as the holding company for KeyBank National Association that provides various retail and commercial banking products and services in the United States. It operates in two segments, Consumer Bank and Commercial Bank. The company offers various deposits, investment products and services; and personal finance and financial wellness, student loan refinancing, mortgage and home equity, lending, credit card, treasury, business advisory, wealth management, asset management, investment, cash management, portfolio management, and trust and related services to individuals and small and medium-sized businesses.

