AE Wealth Management LLC Grows Stock Holdings in iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF (NASDAQ:IUSV)

AE Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF (NASDAQ:IUSV – Get Rating) by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 128,394 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,321 shares during the period. AE Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF were worth $8,587,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in IUSV. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $30,000. WFA of San Diego LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $40,000. CX Institutional purchased a new stake in iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC increased its holdings in iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF by 133.2% during the second quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 625 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 357 shares during the last quarter. Finally, TimeScale Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $51,000.

iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF Stock Up 0.5 %

Shares of IUSV stock opened at $68.34 on Thursday. iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF has a 12 month low of $62.05 and a 12 month high of $78.18. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $67.49 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $69.54.

iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 27th were issued a dividend of $0.462 per share. This is a boost from iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.31. This represents a $1.85 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.70%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, September 26th.

