AE Wealth Management LLC Grows Stock Holdings in iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF (NASDAQ:IUSV)

AE Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF (NASDAQ:IUSV – Get Rating) by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 128,394 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,321 shares during the period. AE Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF were worth $8,587,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.
Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in IUSV. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $30,000. WFA of San Diego LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $40,000. CX Institutional purchased a new stake in iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC increased its holdings in iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF by 133.2% during the second quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 625 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 357 shares during the last quarter. Finally, TimeScale Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $51,000.
iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF Stock Up 0.5 %
Shares of IUSV stock opened at $68.34 on Thursday. iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF has a 12 month low of $62.05 and a 12 month high of $78.18. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $67.49 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $69.54.
iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF Increases Dividend
Read More
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF (IUSV)
- 3 Roughed-Up Dividend Aristocrats with Good Long-Term Prospects
- Strong Fundamentals Make Bristol Myers Squibb Stock a Real Value
- Sell-Siders See Value in Highly Valued Chipotle Stock
- Will Livestream Auctions be the Gamechanger for eBay?
- General Electric May be a Buy in the Right Portfolio
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IUSV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF (NASDAQ:IUSV – Get Rating).
Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.