AE Wealth Management LLC Acquires 37,636 Shares of Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO)

AE Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO – Get Rating) by 19.2% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 233,231 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 37,636 shares during the period. AE Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Altria Group were worth $9,742,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P bought a new position in Altria Group during the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. WFA of San Diego LLC purchased a new stake in Altria Group in the 2nd quarter valued at about $26,000. Arlington Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Altria Group in the 2nd quarter valued at about $27,000. DB Wealth Management Group LLC boosted its position in Altria Group by 286.2% in the 1st quarter. DB Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 587 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 435 shares during the period. Finally, Aurora Private Wealth Inc. purchased a new stake in Altria Group in the 2nd quarter valued at about $38,000. 59.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
Altria Group Stock Up 1.2 %
NYSE:MO opened at $46.31 on Thursday. Altria Group, Inc. has a 52 week low of $40.35 and a 52 week high of $57.05. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $44.01 and a 200 day moving average of $46.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $83.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.74, a PEG ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 0.61.
Altria Group Increases Dividend
The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 11th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 15th were paid a dividend of $0.94 per share. This is a positive change from Altria Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.90. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 14th. This represents a $3.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.12%. Altria Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 387.63%.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
Several research firms have issued reports on MO. Bank of America lowered their price objective on shares of Altria Group from $50.00 to $45.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 8th. Barclays cut shares of Altria Group from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $53.00 to $36.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on shares of Altria Group from $60.00 to $46.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 1st. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of Altria Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, October 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Altria Group has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $47.00.
Altria Group Profile
Altria Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells smokeable and oral tobacco products in the United States. The company provides cigarettes primarily under the Marlboro brand; cigars and pipe tobacco principally under the Black & Mild brand; and moist smokeless tobacco products under the Copenhagen, Skoal, Red Seal, and Husky brands, as well as provides on! oral nicotine pouches.
