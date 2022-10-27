The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc. (NYSE:IPG) Position Boosted by AE Wealth Management LLC

AE Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc. (NYSE:IPG – Get Rating) by 47.4% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 300,569 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 96,624 shares during the period. AE Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Interpublic Group of Companies were worth $8,275,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale boosted its holdings in shares of Interpublic Group of Companies by 95.0% in the second quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 575,993 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $15,653,000 after buying an additional 280,576 shares during the period. Aigen Investment Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Interpublic Group of Companies in the second quarter worth about $1,096,000. Lake Street Advisors Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Interpublic Group of Companies by 12.6% in the second quarter. Lake Street Advisors Group LLC now owns 60,158 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,656,000 after buying an additional 6,708 shares during the period. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina boosted its holdings in shares of Interpublic Group of Companies by 24.4% in the second quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 205,809 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $5,666,000 after buying an additional 40,402 shares during the period. Finally, Banque Cantonale Vaudoise boosted its holdings in shares of Interpublic Group of Companies by 141.8% in the second quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 15,006 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $413,000 after buying an additional 8,800 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 97.92% of the company’s stock.

Get Interpublic Group of Companies alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Jocelyn Carter-Miller sold 6,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.00, for a total transaction of $195,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 38,214 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,146,420. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.33% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Interpublic Group of Companies Trading Up 0.3 %

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Shares of IPG stock opened at $30.15 on Thursday. The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc. has a 1 year low of $25.14 and a 1 year high of $39.98. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $27.65 and its 200 day simple moving average is $29.54. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 9.60 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83.

IPG has been the subject of several research reports. Moffett Nathanson decreased their price target on shares of Interpublic Group of Companies to $39.00 in a report on Friday, July 22nd. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Interpublic Group of Companies in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Redburn Partners restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Interpublic Group of Companies in a report on Thursday, September 8th. Citigroup decreased their price target on shares of Interpublic Group of Companies from $43.00 to $33.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 7th. Finally, Exane BNP Paribas initiated coverage on shares of Interpublic Group of Companies in a report on Thursday, August 25th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Interpublic Group of Companies has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $35.50.

About Interpublic Group of Companies

(Get Rating)

The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc provides advertising and marketing services worldwide. It operates in two segments, Integrated Agency Networks (IAN) and IPG DXTRA. The company offers consumer advertising, digital marketing, communications planning and media buying, public relations, and specialized communications disciplines, as well as data science services.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IPG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc. (NYSE:IPG – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Interpublic Group of Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Interpublic Group of Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.