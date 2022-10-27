AE Wealth Management LLC Buys 7,413 Shares of American Express (NYSE:AXP)

AE Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in American Express (NYSE:AXP – Get Rating) by 12.5% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 66,703 shares of the payment services company’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,413 shares during the quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in American Express were worth $9,246,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in American Express by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 46,802,171 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $8,752,006,000 after buying an additional 200,093 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its holdings in American Express by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 28,755,839 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $5,377,343,000 after buying an additional 324,789 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its holdings in American Express by 7.3% in the 1st quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 13,392,391 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $2,504,375,000 after buying an additional 906,904 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. raised its holdings in American Express by 19.2% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 6,416,785 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $1,199,937,000 after buying an additional 1,032,350 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rothschild & Co Wealth Management UK Ltd raised its holdings in American Express by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. Rothschild & Co Wealth Management UK Ltd now owns 3,552,030 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $492,382,000 after buying an additional 20,183 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 84.10% of the company’s stock.

Get American Express alerts:

American Express Stock Performance

NYSE AXP opened at $146.88 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $148.17 and a 200 day simple moving average of $154.92. American Express has a 12-month low of $130.65 and a 12-month high of $199.55. The company has a current ratio of 1.73, a quick ratio of 1.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.75. The company has a market cap of $110.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.76, a PEG ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 1.14.

American Express Dividend Announcement

American Express ( NYSE:AXP Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 21st. The payment services company reported $2.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.38 by $0.09. American Express had a net margin of 15.02% and a return on equity of 33.26%. The business had revenue of $13.56 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.58 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.27 EPS. American Express’s revenue was up 24.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that American Express will post 9.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 14th will be paid a dividend of $0.52 per share. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.42%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 13th. American Express’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 20.90%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

AXP has been the subject of a number of research reports. Atlantic Securities dropped their price objective on shares of American Express from $175.00 to $165.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. Barclays decreased their target price on shares of American Express from $160.00 to $145.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 13th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on shares of American Express from $180.00 to $170.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of American Express in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on shares of American Express from $163.00 to $166.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, American Express currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $173.89.

About American Express

(Get Rating)

American Express Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides charge and credit payment card products, and travel-related services worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Global Consumer Services Group, Global Commercial Services, and Global Merchant and Network Services. Its products and services include payment and financing products; network services; accounts payable expense management products and services; and travel and lifestyle services.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for American Express Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Express and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.