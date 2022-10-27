AE Wealth Management LLC Acquires 34,394 Shares of Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX)

AE Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX – Get Rating) by 48.4% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 105,440 shares of the coffee company’s stock after purchasing an additional 34,394 shares during the quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Starbucks were worth $8,055,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Assetmark Inc. grew its stake in Starbucks by 72.3% in the 2nd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 55,075 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $4,207,000 after purchasing an additional 23,113 shares during the period. Signet Investment Advisory Group Inc. grew its stake in Starbucks by 24.7% in the 2nd quarter. Signet Investment Advisory Group Inc. now owns 12,998 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $993,000 after purchasing an additional 2,573 shares during the period. Gitterman Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in Starbucks by 18.1% in the 2nd quarter. Gitterman Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,898 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $374,000 after purchasing an additional 750 shares during the period. Carl P. Sherr & Co. LLC grew its stake in Starbucks by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter. Carl P. Sherr & Co. LLC now owns 21,678 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $1,656,000 after purchasing an additional 165 shares during the period. Finally, Norwood Financial Corp grew its stake in Starbucks by 107.2% in the 2nd quarter. Norwood Financial Corp now owns 1,295 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $99,000 after purchasing an additional 670 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 67.97% of the company’s stock.

SBUX has been the subject of several research reports. Piper Sandler increased their price target on Starbucks from $84.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, September 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on Starbucks from $92.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 14th. Barclays increased their price target on Starbucks from $96.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 14th. Sanford C. Bernstein initiated coverage on Starbucks in a research note on Wednesday, September 7th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $94.00 price target for the company. Finally, Cowen increased their price target on Starbucks from $94.00 to $104.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 18th. Fourteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $102.23.

In related news, EVP Zabrina Jenkins sold 4,020 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.00, for a total transaction of $373,860.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 36,337 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,379,341. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . In other news, EVP Zabrina Jenkins sold 4,020 shares of Starbucks stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.00, for a total value of $373,860.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 36,337 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,379,341. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link . Also, Director Mellody L. Hobson acquired 54,750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 15th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $92.58 per share, for a total transaction of $5,068,755.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 433,254 shares in the company, valued at approximately $40,110,655.32. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . 0.27% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ SBUX opened at $85.89 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $98.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.19, a P/E/G ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 0.89. Starbucks Co. has a 1-year low of $68.39 and a 1-year high of $117.80. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $86.98 and its 200 day moving average is $81.47.

Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 2nd. The coffee company reported $0.84 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.77 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $8.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.22 billion. Starbucks had a negative return on equity of 47.28% and a net margin of 13.03%. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.01 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Starbucks Co. will post 2.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 25th. Investors of record on Friday, November 11th will be given a dividend of $0.53 per share. This represents a $2.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.47%. This is a positive change from Starbucks’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.49. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 9th. Starbucks’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 55.21%.

Starbucks Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a roaster, marketer, and retailer of specialty coffee worldwide. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Channel Development. Its stores offer coffee and tea beverages, roasted whole beans and ground coffees, single serve products, and ready-to-drink beverages; and various food products, such as pastries, breakfast sandwiches, and lunch items.

