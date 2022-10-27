Lumen Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LUMN) Shares Acquired by AE Wealth Management LLC

AE Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Lumen Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LUMN – Get Rating) by 58.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 875,523 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 321,771 shares during the period. AE Wealth Management LLC owned approximately 0.08% of Lumen Technologies worth $9,552,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in LUMN. ACR Alpine Capital Research LLC lifted its position in shares of Lumen Technologies by 33.1% in the 1st quarter. ACR Alpine Capital Research LLC now owns 13,933,431 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $157,029,000 after acquiring an additional 3,466,092 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Lumen Technologies by 24.1% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 15,016,053 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $169,230,000 after acquiring an additional 2,919,199 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Lumen Technologies by 2.4% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 116,137,605 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,308,871,000 after acquiring an additional 2,726,090 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Lumen Technologies by 2.4% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 97,635,941 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,100,357,000 after acquiring an additional 2,332,996 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Lumen Technologies by 902.9% in the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,102,960 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $21,156,000 after acquiring an additional 1,893,276 shares in the last quarter. 79.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Lumen Technologies Stock Performance

NYSE:LUMN opened at $7.06 on Thursday. Lumen Technologies, Inc. has a 1 year low of $6.34 and a 1 year high of $14.49. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $8.61 and its 200 day simple moving average is $10.22. The company has a current ratio of 2.04, a quick ratio of 2.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.29. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.31 billion, a PE ratio of 3.64 and a beta of 1.07.

Lumen Technologies Announces Dividend

Lumen Technologies ( NYSE:LUMN Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The technology company reported $0.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.46 by ($0.11). Lumen Technologies had a net margin of 10.49% and a return on equity of 17.14%. The firm had revenue of $4.61 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.60 billion. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Lumen Technologies, Inc. will post 1.52 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 9th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 30th were issued a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 14.16%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 29th. Lumen Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 51.55%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on shares of Lumen Technologies from $11.00 to $6.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Lumen Technologies from a “b” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Monday, August 15th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of Lumen Technologies from $9.50 to $8.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday. Wells Fargo & Company lowered shares of Lumen Technologies from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $8.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, October 5th. Finally, Citigroup dropped their price target on shares of Lumen Technologies from $11.00 to $8.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 13th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $7.67.

Lumen Technologies Profile

(Get Rating)

Lumen Technologies, Inc, a facilities-based technology and communications company, provides various integrated products and services under the Lumen, Quantum Fiber, and CenturyLink brands to business and residential customers in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Business and Mass Markets.

Further Reading

