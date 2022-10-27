AE Wealth Management LLC Increases Stock Position in Shopify Inc. (NYSE:SHOP)

AE Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Shopify Inc. (NYSE:SHOP – Get Rating) (TSE:SHOP) by 1,133.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 263,440 shares of the software maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 242,089 shares during the period. AE Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Shopify were worth $8,230,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. MAI Capital Management raised its position in shares of Shopify by 1,039.5% in the second quarter. MAI Capital Management now owns 30,583 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $955,000 after buying an additional 27,899 shares during the last quarter. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management raised its position in shares of Shopify by 993.3% in the second quarter. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management now owns 7,620 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $238,000 after buying an additional 6,923 shares during the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale raised its position in shares of Shopify by 4.9% in the first quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 42,174 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $29,566,000 after buying an additional 1,951 shares during the last quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC raised its position in shares of Shopify by 873.6% in the second quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 7,740 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $242,000 after buying an additional 6,945 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Westwood Holdings Group Inc. acquired a new position in Shopify during the first quarter worth approximately $1,162,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 54.64% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently commented on SHOP shares. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price target on shares of Shopify from $65.00 to $55.00 in a research report on Friday, July 15th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on shares of Shopify from $41.00 to $34.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 28th. KGI Securities downgraded shares of Shopify from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, August 5th. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group reduced their price objective on shares of Shopify from $53.00 to $40.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 28th. Finally, KeyCorp reduced their price objective on shares of Shopify from $50.00 to $45.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have issued a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $71.18.

Shares of SHOP opened at $29.06 on Thursday. Shopify Inc. has a one year low of $23.63 and a one year high of $176.29. The company has a 50-day moving average of $30.37 and a two-hundred day moving average of $38.01. The stock has a market cap of $36.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -19.18 and a beta of 1.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 11.17 and a quick ratio of 11.17.

Shopify (NYSE:SHOP – Get Rating) (TSE:SHOP) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The software maker reported ($0.14) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.10) by ($0.04). Shopify had a negative return on equity of 1.61% and a negative net margin of 38.01%. The firm had revenue of $1.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.33 billion. On average, equities research analysts expect that Shopify Inc. will post -0.66 earnings per share for the current year.

Shopify Inc, a commerce company, provides a commerce platform and services in Canada, the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Latin America. The company's platform enables merchants to displays, manages, markets, and sells its products through various sales channels, including web and mobile storefronts, physical retail locations, pop-up shops, social media storefronts, native mobile apps, buy buttons, and marketplaces; and enables to manage products and inventory, process orders and payments, fulfill and ship orders, new buyers and build customer relationships, source products, leverage analytics and reporting, manage cash, payments and transactions, and access financing.

