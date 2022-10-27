AE Wealth Management LLC Purchases 29,436 Shares of Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES)

AE Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES – Get Rating) by 31.2% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 123,877 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 29,436 shares during the quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Eversource Energy were worth $10,464,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in ES. MCF Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Eversource Energy in the first quarter valued at about $31,000. Riverview Trust Co bought a new stake in Eversource Energy in the first quarter valued at about $33,000. Ellevest Inc. increased its holdings in Eversource Energy by 605.5% in the first quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 388 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 333 shares during the last quarter. Tcwp LLC bought a new stake in Eversource Energy in the first quarter valued at about $34,000. Finally, Atticus Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in Eversource Energy by 88.1% in the second quarter. Atticus Wealth Management LLC now owns 427 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 78.40% of the company’s stock.

In other news, VP Gregory B. Butler sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.33, for a total value of $456,650.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 71,814 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,558,772.62. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 0.38% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on ES shares. Guggenheim lowered their price target on Eversource Energy from $97.00 to $82.00 in a report on Monday. Mizuho increased their price target on Eversource Energy from $91.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 10th. Evercore ISI lowered their price target on Eversource Energy to $91.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. Barclays lowered their price target on Eversource Energy from $97.00 to $89.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, July 18th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Eversource Energy from $94.00 to $77.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $88.36.

Shares of NYSE ES opened at $74.03 on Thursday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $84.00 and a 200 day moving average price of $86.65. Eversource Energy has a 52 week low of $70.54 and a 52 week high of $94.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a current ratio of 0.77. The stock has a market capitalization of $25.65 billion, a PE ratio of 19.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.86 and a beta of 0.50.

Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The utilities provider reported $0.86 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.84 by $0.02. Eversource Energy had a return on equity of 9.58% and a net margin of 12.06%. The firm had revenue of $2.57 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.31 billion. Analysts predict that Eversource Energy will post 4.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 26th were given a $0.6375 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 23rd. This represents a $2.55 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.44%. Eversource Energy’s payout ratio is 66.58%.

Eversource Energy, a public utility holding company, engages in the energy delivery business. The company operates through Electric Distribution, Electric Transmission, Natural Gas Distribution, and Water Distribution segments. It is involved in the transmission and distribution of electricity; solar power facilities; and distribution of natural gas.

