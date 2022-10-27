Assetmark Inc. Has $3.79 Million Stock Holdings in NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE)

Assetmark Inc. increased its position in shares of NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE – Get Rating) by 34.4% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 48,941 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 12,530 shares during the quarter. Assetmark Inc.’s holdings in NextEra Energy were worth $3,791,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Urban Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in NextEra Energy during the second quarter worth about $28,000. Evolution Advisers Inc. acquired a new stake in NextEra Energy during the first quarter worth about $33,000. PYA Waltman Capital LLC acquired a new stake in NextEra Energy during the first quarter worth about $36,000. Ellevest Inc. grew its position in NextEra Energy by 51.3% during the second quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 475 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 161 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Swaine & Leidel Wealth Services LLC acquired a new stake in NextEra Energy during the first quarter worth about $46,000. 76.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get NextEra Energy alerts:

NextEra Energy Stock Down 0.3 %

Shares of NEE opened at $75.60 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $148.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 57.71, a PEG ratio of 2.63 and a beta of 0.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 0.53 and a quick ratio of 0.47. NextEra Energy, Inc. has a one year low of $67.22 and a one year high of $93.73. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $82.41 and its 200-day simple moving average is $79.65.

NextEra Energy Dividend Announcement

Insider Buying and Selling

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 25th will be issued a $0.425 dividend. This represents a $1.70 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.25%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 23rd. NextEra Energy’s payout ratio is currently 129.77%.

In related news, EVP Ronald R. Reagan sold 9,307 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.79, for a total value of $826,368.53. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 18,176 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,613,847.04. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.38% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on NEE shares. TheStreet raised NextEra Energy from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on NextEra Energy from $79.00 to $98.00 in a report on Wednesday, September 14th. UBS Group decreased their price objective on NextEra Energy to $109.00 in a report on Tuesday, September 6th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on NextEra Energy from $92.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, September 16th. Finally, KeyCorp decreased their price objective on NextEra Energy from $93.00 to $89.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 20th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, NextEra Energy currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $94.60.

About NextEra Energy

(Get Rating)

NextEra Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electric power to retail and wholesale customers in North America. The company generates electricity through wind, solar, nuclear, coal, and natural gas facilities. It also develops, constructs, and operates long-term contracted assets that consists of clean energy solutions, such as renewable generation facilities, battery storage projects, and electric transmission facilities; sells energy commodities; and owns, develops, constructs, manages and operates electric generation facilities in wholesale energy markets.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NEE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for NextEra Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NextEra Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.