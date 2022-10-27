AE Wealth Management LLC Sells 5,790 Shares of Invesco S&P 500 Pure Value ETF (NYSEARCA:RPV)

AE Wealth Management LLC trimmed its position in Invesco S&P 500 Pure Value ETF (NYSEARCA:RPV – Get Rating) by 4.6% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 119,860 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,790 shares during the period. AE Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Pure Value ETF were worth $9,000,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of RPV. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC lifted its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Pure Value ETF by 787.8% in the 2nd quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 435 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 386 shares during the period. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Pure Value ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $38,000. Arrow Financial Corp acquired a new position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Pure Value ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $48,000. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Pure Value ETF by 17.3% in the 1st quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. now owns 814 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares during the period. Finally, Trustcore Financial Services LLC lifted its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Pure Value ETF by 600.0% in the 2nd quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 945 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,000 after purchasing an additional 810 shares during the period.

Invesco S&P 500 Pure Value ETF Price Performance

RPV stock opened at $77.29 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $75.61 and its 200-day moving average is $78.51. Invesco S&P 500 Pure Value ETF has a twelve month low of $69.47 and a twelve month high of $88.97.

