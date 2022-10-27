AE Wealth Management LLC Acquires 28,647 Shares of First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF (NASDAQ:FTSM)

AE Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF (NASDAQ:FTSM – Get Rating) by 19.6% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 174,641 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 28,647 shares during the period. AE Wealth Management LLC owned about 0.19% of First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF worth $10,370,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in FTSM. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC grew its holdings in First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF by 5.1% during the 1st quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 4,861 shares of the company’s stock valued at $289,000 after purchasing an additional 238 shares during the last quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF by 7.3% during the 2nd quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 4,669 shares of the company’s stock valued at $277,000 after purchasing an additional 316 shares during the last quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC grew its holdings in First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF by 4.6% during the 2nd quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 7,791 shares of the company’s stock valued at $463,000 after purchasing an additional 345 shares during the last quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co bought a new position in First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. Finally, Private Portfolio Partners LLC grew its holdings in First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF by 3.2% during the 1st quarter. Private Portfolio Partners LLC now owns 13,618 shares of the company’s stock valued at $811,000 after purchasing an additional 422 shares during the last quarter.

Get First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF alerts:

First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:FTSM opened at $59.40 on Thursday. First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF has a 12 month low of $59.31 and a 12 month high of $59.91. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $59.42 and its 200 day moving average is $59.45.

First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 5th. Shareholders of record on Monday, October 3rd were given a $0.11 dividend. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.22%. This is a boost from First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.10. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 30th.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.