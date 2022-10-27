First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF (NASDAQ:RDVY) Stock Position Lowered by AE Wealth Management LLC

AE Wealth Management LLC lessened its position in First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF (NASDAQ:RDVY – Get Rating) by 48.6% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 218,576 shares of the company’s stock after selling 206,870 shares during the period. AE Wealth Management LLC owned approximately 0.11% of First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF worth $8,944,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Key Financial Inc raised its position in shares of First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF by 258.8% during the second quarter. Key Financial Inc now owns 854 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 616 shares during the period. National Bank of Canada FI raised its position in shares of First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF by 35.0% during the first quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 1,158 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the period. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF during the first quarter worth $79,000. Element Wealth LLC raised its position in shares of First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF by 73.7% during the first quarter. Element Wealth LLC now owns 2,036 shares of the company’s stock worth $100,000 after purchasing an additional 864 shares during the period. Finally, CENTRAL TRUST Co raised its position in shares of First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF by 21.3% during the first quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 2,423 shares of the company’s stock worth $119,000 after purchasing an additional 425 shares during the period.

Shares of First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF stock opened at $42.95 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $41.99 and its 200-day moving average is $43.55. First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF has a 12-month low of $38.34 and a 12-month high of $53.21.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 26th were issued a dividend of $0.218 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 23rd. This represents a $0.87 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.03%.

