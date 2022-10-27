AE Wealth Management LLC Sells 187,334 Shares of First Trust Managed Municipal ETF (NASDAQ:FMB)

AE Wealth Management LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of First Trust Managed Municipal ETF (NASDAQ:FMB – Get Rating) by 50.0% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 187,620 shares of the company’s stock after selling 187,334 shares during the period. AE Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in First Trust Managed Municipal ETF were worth $9,495,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Avantax Planning Partners Inc. increased its position in First Trust Managed Municipal ETF by 718.2% in the 1st quarter. Avantax Planning Partners Inc. now owns 833,889 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,246,000 after acquiring an additional 731,977 shares in the last quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC increased its position in First Trust Managed Municipal ETF by 3,549.3% in the 1st quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 489,850 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,991,000 after acquiring an additional 476,427 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in First Trust Managed Municipal ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $22,555,000. UBS Group AG increased its position in First Trust Managed Municipal ETF by 15.3% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,101,471 shares of the company’s stock valued at $111,504,000 after acquiring an additional 279,580 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Truist Financial Corp increased its position in First Trust Managed Municipal ETF by 257.7% in the 2nd quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 296,509 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,006,000 after acquiring an additional 213,627 shares in the last quarter.

First Trust Managed Municipal ETF Stock Performance

FMB opened at $48.22 on Thursday. First Trust Managed Municipal ETF has a 1-year low of $48.07 and a 1-year high of $57.17. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $49.72 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $50.69.

First Trust Managed Municipal ETF Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, October 24th will be given a dividend of $0.116 per share. This is a boost from First Trust Managed Municipal ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.11. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 21st. This represents a $1.39 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.89%.

