AE Wealth Management LLC Raises Position in Leggett & Platt, Incorporated (NYSE:LEG)

AE Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Leggett & Platt, Incorporated (NYSE:LEG – Get Rating) by 101.1% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 226,579 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 113,896 shares during the quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Leggett & Platt were worth $7,835,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Leggett & Platt in the 1st quarter worth $216,000. Naples Global Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Leggett & Platt by 12.3% in the 1st quarter. Naples Global Advisors LLC now owns 15,115 shares of the company’s stock worth $526,000 after buying an additional 1,650 shares during the period. Meritage Portfolio Management raised its position in Leggett & Platt by 1.8% in the second quarter. Meritage Portfolio Management now owns 72,736 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,515,000 after purchasing an additional 1,262 shares during the period. ACG Wealth purchased a new position in Leggett & Platt in the second quarter valued at about $42,000. Finally, Mutual Advisors LLC raised its position in Leggett & Platt by 19.9% in the first quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC now owns 17,269 shares of the company’s stock valued at $601,000 after purchasing an additional 2,862 shares during the period. 71.79% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Leggett & Platt Stock Down 0.4 %

NYSE:LEG opened at $32.69 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $4.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.51 and a beta of 1.29. Leggett & Platt, Incorporated has a one year low of $30.28 and a one year high of $48.13. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $35.75 and a 200 day simple moving average of $36.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 1.57.

Leggett & Platt Dividend Announcement

Leggett & Platt ( NYSE:LEG Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 1st. The company reported $0.70 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.70. The business had revenue of $1.33 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.33 billion. Leggett & Platt had a return on equity of 23.85% and a net margin of 7.31%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.66 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Leggett & Platt, Incorporated will post 2.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 14th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 15th were issued a $0.44 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 14th. This represents a $1.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.38%. Leggett & Platt’s dividend payout ratio is currently 61.97%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Leggett & Platt news, Chairman Karl G. Glassman sold 26,401 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.53, for a total value of $1,070,032.53. Following the transaction, the chairman now owns 852,950 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $34,570,063.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 1.57% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

LEG has been the topic of several research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price objective on Leggett & Platt from $45.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. Truist Financial cut their price objective on Leggett & Platt from $41.00 to $35.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 11th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Leggett & Platt in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on Leggett & Platt from $37.00 to $31.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 11th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded Leggett & Platt from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $39.00.

Leggett & Platt Company Profile

Leggett & Platt, Incorporated designs, manufactures, and markets engineered components and products worldwide. It operates through three segments: Bedding Products; Specialized Products; and Furniture, Flooring & Textile Products. The company offers steel rods, drawn wires, foam chemicals and additives, innersprings, specialty foams, private label finished mattresses, mattress foundations, wire forms for mattress foundations, adjustable beds, industrial sewing and quilting machines, and mattress packaging and glue drying equipment, as well as machines to produce innersprings for industrial users of steel rods and wires, manufacturers of finished bedding, big box and e-commerce retailers, bedding brands and mattress retailers, department stores, and home improvement centers.

