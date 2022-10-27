AE Wealth Management LLC Buys 12,089 Shares of Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX)

AE Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX – Get Rating) by 31.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 50,457 shares of the Internet television network’s stock after acquiring an additional 12,089 shares during the period. AE Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Netflix were worth $8,823,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Cooper Financial Group grew its holdings in Netflix by 21.6% during the first quarter. Cooper Financial Group now owns 2,141 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $802,000 after purchasing an additional 380 shares during the period. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV grew its holdings in Netflix by 50.5% during the first quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 495 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $185,000 after purchasing an additional 166 shares during the period. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC grew its holdings in Netflix by 6.6% during the first quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC now owns 980 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $367,000 after purchasing an additional 61 shares during the period. IFM Investors Pty Ltd grew its holdings in Netflix by 20.3% during the first quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 69,862 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $26,170,000 after purchasing an additional 11,768 shares during the period. Finally, NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Netflix by 8.6% during the first quarter. NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC now owns 1,094 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $410,000 after acquiring an additional 87 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 75.52% of the company’s stock.

NFLX opened at $298.62 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 1.14 and a quick ratio of 1.14. Netflix, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $162.71 and a fifty-two week high of $700.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $132.89 billion, a PE ratio of 26.76, a P/E/G ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 1.23. The company’s 50-day moving average is $237.81 and its 200 day moving average is $219.19.

Netflix ( NASDAQ:NFLX Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 18th. The Internet television network reported $3.10 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.13 by $0.97. Netflix had a net margin of 16.03% and a return on equity of 27.64%. The company had revenue of $7.93 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.84 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $3.19 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 5.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Netflix, Inc. will post 10.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on NFLX shares. Cowen boosted their price objective on Netflix from $325.00 to $340.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 19th. Truist Financial lowered their price objective on shares of Netflix from $300.00 to $210.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, June 30th. Oppenheimer boosted their price objective on shares of Netflix from $325.00 to $365.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 19th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on shares of Netflix from $240.00 to $275.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 19th. Finally, Cowen boosted their price objective on shares of Netflix from $325.00 to $340.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 19th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have assigned a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Netflix presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $306.55.

Netflix, Inc provides entertainment services. It offers TV series, documentaries, feature films, and mobile games across various genres and languages. The company provides members the ability to receive streaming content through a host of internet-connected devices, including TVs, digital video players, television set-top boxes, and mobile devices.

