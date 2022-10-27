AE Wealth Management LLC Grows Position in Garmin Ltd. (NYSE:GRMN)

AE Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Garmin Ltd. (NYSE:GRMN – Get Rating) by 58.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 97,719 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after buying an additional 36,112 shares during the quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC owned about 0.05% of Garmin worth $9,601,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Retirement Systems of Alabama grew its holdings in Garmin by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 50,579 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $4,969,000 after buying an additional 239 shares in the last quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB lifted its stake in shares of Garmin by 123.1% in the 2nd quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 144,636 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $14,210,000 after purchasing an additional 79,815 shares during the last quarter. Financial Advisory Service Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Garmin by 303.1% in the 2nd quarter. Financial Advisory Service Inc. now owns 9,224 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $906,000 after purchasing an additional 6,936 shares during the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC lifted its stake in shares of Garmin by 33.9% in the 2nd quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 9,052 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $889,000 after purchasing an additional 2,294 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Financial Counselors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Garmin by 2.5% in the 2nd quarter. Financial Counselors Inc. now owns 6,468 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $635,000 after purchasing an additional 158 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.50% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO Clifton A. Pemble sold 9,550 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.00, for a total transaction of $859,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 135,950 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,235,500. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, CEO Clifton A. Pemble sold 9,550 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.00, for a total value of $859,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 135,950 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,235,500. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Clifton A. Pemble sold 16,089 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $97.81, for a total value of $1,573,665.09. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 145,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,231,355. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 20.34% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE:GRMN opened at $84.92 on Thursday. Garmin Ltd. has a 12-month low of $76.37 and a 12-month high of $158.59. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $83.80 and its 200-day simple moving average is $94.78. The company has a market capitalization of $16.38 billion, a PE ratio of 16.21, a P/E/G ratio of 3.06 and a beta of 0.97.

Garmin (NYSE:GRMN – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.42 by $0.02. Garmin had a return on equity of 17.71% and a net margin of 20.31%. The business had revenue of $1.24 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.37 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.68 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 6.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Garmin Ltd. will post 4.82 EPS for the current year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

GRMN has been the subject of several analyst reports. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on Garmin from $96.00 to $91.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 17th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Garmin in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Tigress Financial decreased their price target on Garmin from $208.00 to $165.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 5th. Bank of America lowered Garmin from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $137.00 to $109.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 2nd. Finally, TheStreet lowered Garmin from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Garmin presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $128.75.

Garmin Profile

Garmin Ltd. designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and distributes a range of wireless devices in the Americas, the Asia Pacific, Australian Continent, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. Its Fitness segment offers running and multi-sport watches; cycling products; activity tracking and smartwatch devices; and fitness and cycling accessories.

