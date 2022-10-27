AE Wealth Management LLC Increases Holdings in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C)

AE Wealth Management LLC increased its position in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C – Get Rating) by 13.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 198,283 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 23,050 shares during the period. AE Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Citigroup were worth $9,119,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in Citigroup by 2.2% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 168,683,301 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,007,688,000 after acquiring an additional 3,697,137 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Citigroup by 2.9% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 164,865,664 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,803,824,000 after acquiring an additional 4,702,380 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its position in Citigroup by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 93,306,092 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,982,545,000 after acquiring an additional 1,244,093 shares during the period. Snider Financial Group increased its position in Citigroup by 96,645.9% in the 1st quarter. Snider Financial Group now owns 84,494,926 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,512,000 after acquiring an additional 84,407,589 shares during the period. Finally, Pzena Investment Management LLC increased its position in Citigroup by 6.2% in the 1st quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 11,981,006 shares of the company’s stock valued at $639,786,000 after acquiring an additional 704,104 shares during the period. 71.46% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages recently issued reports on C. Cfra restated a “buy” rating and issued a $62.00 price target on shares of Citigroup in a research report on Friday, July 15th. UBS Group boosted their target price on Citigroup from $48.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, July 18th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut Citigroup from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $54.00 to $47.00 in a research report on Monday, October 3rd. Seaport Res Ptn reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Citigroup in a research report on Friday, July 8th. Finally, Barclays dropped their target price on Citigroup from $64.00 to $57.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $58.57.

Citigroup Price Performance

C stock opened at $45.41 on Thursday. Citigroup Inc. has a 1 year low of $40.01 and a 1 year high of $71.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 0.93. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $46.41 and its 200 day moving average price is $48.81. The firm has a market cap of $87.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.22, a PEG ratio of 0.64 and a beta of 1.58.

Citigroup (NYSE:C – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Friday, October 14th. The company reported $1.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.46 by $0.17. Citigroup had a return on equity of 9.14% and a net margin of 17.31%. The firm had revenue of $18.51 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.28 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.49 EPS. Citigroup’s revenue was up 5.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Citigroup Inc. will post 7.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Citigroup Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 23rd. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 7th will be paid a dividend of $0.51 per share. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.49%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 4th. Citigroup’s dividend payout ratio is presently 27.95%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Citigroup news, insider Citigroup Inc sold 4,614,358 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.25, for a total transaction of $167,270,477.50. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 15,318 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $555,277.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.08% of the company’s stock.

Citigroup Company Profile

Citigroup Inc, a diversified financial services holding company, provides various financial products and services to consumers, corporations, governments, and institutions in North America, Latin America, Asia, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates in two segments, Global Consumer Banking (GCB) and Institutional Clients Group (ICG).

