Assetmark Inc. Increases Position in Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA)

Assetmark Inc. raised its position in Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Get Rating) by 72.7% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 126,632 shares of the cable giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 53,306 shares during the period. Assetmark Inc.’s holdings in Comcast were worth $4,969,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of CMCSA. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC grew its position in Comcast by 2.3% in the 2nd quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 10,775 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $423,000 after buying an additional 244 shares in the last quarter. First City Capital Management Inc. grew its position in Comcast by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter. First City Capital Management Inc. now owns 18,358 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $720,000 after buying an additional 256 shares in the last quarter. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Comcast by 7.9% in the 1st quarter. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,491 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $163,000 after buying an additional 257 shares in the last quarter. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA lifted its holdings in Comcast by 6.5% in the 2nd quarter. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA now owns 4,195 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $165,000 after acquiring an additional 257 shares during the last quarter. Finally, ICW Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Comcast by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. ICW Investment Advisors LLC now owns 18,187 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $851,000 after acquiring an additional 260 shares during the last quarter. 82.80% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Comcast alerts:

Comcast Trading Down 0.2 %

NASDAQ:CMCSA opened at $31.50 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $33.10 and its 200 day moving average price is $38.58. Comcast Co. has a 52 week low of $28.39 and a 52 week high of $54.59. The company has a market capitalization of $139.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.29, a P/E/G ratio of 0.63 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 0.88.

Comcast Dividend Announcement

Comcast ( NASDAQ:CMCSA Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 28th. The cable giant reported $1.01 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.91 by $0.10. Comcast had a return on equity of 16.67% and a net margin of 11.54%. The firm had revenue of $30.02 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $29.72 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.84 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 5.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Comcast Co. will post 3.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 26th. Investors of record on Wednesday, October 5th were issued a $0.27 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, October 4th. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.43%. Comcast’s dividend payout ratio is currently 35.29%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Scotiabank cut their price target on shares of Comcast from $47.00 to $43.00 and set a “sector outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Comcast from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the company from $52.00 to $45.00 in a report on Friday, July 29th. Cowen cut their price target on shares of Comcast from $60.00 to $51.00 in a report on Friday, July 29th. Vertical Research downgraded shares of Comcast to a “positive” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 5th. Finally, TD Securities upped their price target on shares of Comcast from $60.00 to $62.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 29th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $46.71.

Comcast Profile

(Get Rating)

Comcast Corporation operates as a media and technology company worldwide. It operates through Cable Communications, Media, Studios, Theme Parks, and Sky segments. The Cable Communications segment offers broadband, video, voice, wireless, and other services to residential and business customers under the Xfinity brand; and advertising services.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Comcast Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Comcast and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.