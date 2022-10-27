Assetmark Inc. Purchases 4,140 Shares of QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM)

Assetmark Inc. grew its position in shares of QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM – Get Rating) by 17.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 27,429 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,140 shares during the quarter. Assetmark Inc.’s holdings in QUALCOMM were worth $3,504,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of QCOM. Cowa LLC bought a new position in QUALCOMM during the 1st quarter worth approximately $94,000. Capital International Investors lifted its holdings in QUALCOMM by 33.4% in the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 9,128,186 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $1,394,965,000 after buying an additional 2,284,970 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in QUALCOMM by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 105,592,786 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $16,136,689,000 after buying an additional 1,570,961 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in QUALCOMM by 335.5% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,789,760 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $273,511,000 after buying an additional 1,378,786 shares during the period. Finally, Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. purchased a new stake in QUALCOMM in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $84,359,000. 71.55% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get QUALCOMM alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms have weighed in on QCOM. Cowen set a $185.00 price objective on QUALCOMM in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. KeyCorp lowered their target price on QUALCOMM from $220.00 to $170.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 11th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on QUALCOMM from $150.00 to $125.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 11th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on QUALCOMM in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, DZ Bank cut QUALCOMM from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $150.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Friday, July 29th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $188.56.

QUALCOMM Stock Performance

Shares of QCOM opened at $118.11 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 1.61 and a quick ratio of 1.15. QUALCOMM Incorporated has a one year low of $104.66 and a one year high of $193.58. The firm has a market capitalization of $132.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.46, a PEG ratio of 0.65 and a beta of 1.26. The business has a fifty day moving average of $124.82 and a 200 day moving average of $133.46.

QUALCOMM (NASDAQ:QCOM – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 27th. The wireless technology company reported $2.59 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.51 by $0.08. QUALCOMM had a return on equity of 95.77% and a net margin of 30.52%. The company had revenue of $10.93 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.85 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.66 earnings per share. QUALCOMM’s revenue was up 36.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that QUALCOMM Incorporated will post 11.02 EPS for the current year.

QUALCOMM Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 1st will be issued a $0.75 dividend. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.54%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 30th. QUALCOMM’s payout ratio is currently 26.57%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider James J. Cathey sold 2,084 shares of QUALCOMM stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $126.51, for a total value of $263,646.84. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 917 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $116,009.67. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, insider Alexander H. Rogers sold 5,591 shares of QUALCOMM stock in a transaction on Monday, October 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $114.99, for a total transaction of $642,909.09. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 44,572 shares in the company, valued at $5,125,334.28. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider James J. Cathey sold 2,084 shares of QUALCOMM stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $126.51, for a total value of $263,646.84. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 917 shares in the company, valued at $116,009.67. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 7,745 shares of company stock valued at $916,754 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

About QUALCOMM

(Get Rating)

QUALCOMM Incorporated engages in the development and commercialization of foundational technologies for the wireless industry worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Qualcomm CDMA Technologies (QCT); Qualcomm Technology Licensing (QTL); and Qualcomm Strategic Initiatives (QSI). The QCT segment develops and supplies integrated circuits and system software based on 3G/4G/5G and other technologies for use in wireless voice and data communications, networking, application processing, multimedia, and global positioning system products.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for QUALCOMM Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for QUALCOMM and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.