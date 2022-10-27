Assetmark Inc. Lowers Stake in TEGNA Inc. (NYSE:TGNA)

Assetmark Inc. reduced its holdings in shares of TEGNA Inc. (NYSE:TGNA – Get Rating) by 19.8% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 246,392 shares of the company’s stock after selling 60,803 shares during the period. Assetmark Inc.’s holdings in TEGNA were worth $5,167,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.
Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Strs Ohio lifted its stake in shares of TEGNA by 51.2% in the 1st quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 24,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $555,000 after acquiring an additional 8,400 shares during the period. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System lifted its stake in shares of TEGNA by 1.9% in the 1st quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 58,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,313,000 after acquiring an additional 1,100 shares during the period. Mission Wealth Management LP lifted its stake in shares of TEGNA by 15.4% in the 1st quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP now owns 30,217 shares of the company’s stock worth $676,000 after acquiring an additional 4,030 shares during the period. Regents of The University of California acquired a new stake in shares of TEGNA in the 1st quarter worth $206,000. Finally, Miracle Mile Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of TEGNA in the 1st quarter worth $477,000. 90.25% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
TEGNA Stock Down 1.2 %
Shares of NYSE TGNA opened at $20.62 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.39, a current ratio of 2.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12. TEGNA Inc. has a 52 week low of $17.94 and a 52 week high of $23.04. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $21.22 and a 200 day moving average price of $21.28. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.77 and a beta of 0.75.
TEGNA Dividend Announcement
The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 9th were issued a dividend of $0.095 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 8th. This represents a $0.38 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.84%. TEGNA’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 16.17%.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of TEGNA in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company.
About TEGNA
TEGNA Inc, a media company, provides broadcast advertising and marketing products and services for businesses. The company operates 47 television stations in 39 markets of the United States that produce local programming, such as news, sports, and entertainment. It offers local and national non-political advertising; political advertising; production of programming from third parties; production of advertising materials; and digital marketing services, as well as advertising services on the stations' Websites, tablets, and mobile products.
Recommended Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on TEGNA (TGNA)
- Sell-Siders See Value in Highly Valued Chipotle Stock
- 3 Roughed-Up Dividend Aristocrats with Good Long-Term Prospects
- Strong Fundamentals Make Bristol Myers Squibb Stock a Real Value
- Will Livestream Auctions be the Gamechanger for eBay?
- General Electric May be a Buy in the Right Portfolio
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TGNA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for TEGNA Inc. (NYSE:TGNA – Get Rating).
Receive News & Ratings for TEGNA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TEGNA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.