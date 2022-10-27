Assetmark Inc. Lowers Stake in TEGNA Inc. (NYSE:TGNA)

Assetmark Inc. reduced its holdings in shares of TEGNA Inc. (NYSE:TGNA – Get Rating) by 19.8% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 246,392 shares of the company’s stock after selling 60,803 shares during the period. Assetmark Inc.’s holdings in TEGNA were worth $5,167,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Strs Ohio lifted its stake in shares of TEGNA by 51.2% in the 1st quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 24,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $555,000 after acquiring an additional 8,400 shares during the period. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System lifted its stake in shares of TEGNA by 1.9% in the 1st quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 58,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,313,000 after acquiring an additional 1,100 shares during the period. Mission Wealth Management LP lifted its stake in shares of TEGNA by 15.4% in the 1st quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP now owns 30,217 shares of the company’s stock worth $676,000 after acquiring an additional 4,030 shares during the period. Regents of The University of California acquired a new stake in shares of TEGNA in the 1st quarter worth $206,000. Finally, Miracle Mile Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of TEGNA in the 1st quarter worth $477,000. 90.25% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get TEGNA alerts:

TEGNA Stock Down 1.2 %

Shares of NYSE TGNA opened at $20.62 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.39, a current ratio of 2.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12. TEGNA Inc. has a 52 week low of $17.94 and a 52 week high of $23.04. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $21.22 and a 200 day moving average price of $21.28. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.77 and a beta of 0.75.

TEGNA Dividend Announcement

TEGNA ( NYSE:TGNA Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Monday, August 8th. The company reported $0.60 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.04. TEGNA had a net margin of 16.94% and a return on equity of 20.18%. The firm had revenue of $784.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $800.78 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.50 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that TEGNA Inc. will post 3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 9th were issued a dividend of $0.095 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 8th. This represents a $0.38 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.84%. TEGNA’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 16.17%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of TEGNA in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company.

About TEGNA

(Get Rating)

TEGNA Inc, a media company, provides broadcast advertising and marketing products and services for businesses. The company operates 47 television stations in 39 markets of the United States that produce local programming, such as news, sports, and entertainment. It offers local and national non-political advertising; political advertising; production of programming from third parties; production of advertising materials; and digital marketing services, as well as advertising services on the stations' Websites, tablets, and mobile products.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TGNA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for TEGNA Inc. (NYSE:TGNA – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for TEGNA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TEGNA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.