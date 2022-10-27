iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA) Shares Bought by Assetmark Inc.

Assetmark Inc. raised its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA – Get Rating) by 63.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 65,093 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 25,298 shares during the period. Assetmark Inc.’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $4,068,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of EFA. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 7,260.0% in the first quarter. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 4,939,737 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $67,116,000 after purchasing an additional 4,872,621 shares during the period. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC grew its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 6,689.6% in the first quarter. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 3,042,909 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $208,000 after purchasing an additional 2,998,092 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP acquired a new stake in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $73,010,000. Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC acquired a new stake in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $55,104,000. Finally, Liberty Mutual Group Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 10.1% in the first quarter. Liberty Mutual Group Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,825,802 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $428,779,000 after purchasing an additional 534,500 shares during the period. 80.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF Stock Up 0.9 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:EFA opened at $59.84 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $59.56 and its 200-day moving average price is $63.85. iShares MSCI EAFE ETF has a 1 year low of $54.61 and a 1 year high of $82.00.

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF Profile

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF, formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund’s investment objective is to seek investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of its underlying index, MSCI EAFE Index (the Index). The Index has been developed by MSCI Inc as an equity benchmark for its international stock performance.

