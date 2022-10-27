Assetmark Inc. Sells 7,199 Shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD)

Assetmark Inc. reduced its position in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD – Get Rating) by 8.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 74,369 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,199 shares during the quarter. Assetmark Inc.’s holdings in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF were worth $5,327,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Cooper Financial Group increased its position in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 19.1% in the first quarter. Cooper Financial Group now owns 8,483 shares of the company’s stock worth $669,000 after purchasing an additional 1,359 shares during the period. Fortune 45 LLC raised its position in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 3.6% in the 1st quarter. Fortune 45 LLC now owns 82,847 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,535,000 after buying an additional 2,904 shares during the last quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV acquired a new position in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $62,000. Keudell Morrison Wealth Management increased its position in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 32.4% during the 1st quarter. Keudell Morrison Wealth Management now owns 3,806 shares of the company’s stock worth $300,000 after purchasing an additional 931 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp increased its position in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 54.8% during the 1st quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 812,799 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,122,000 after purchasing an additional 287,743 shares during the last quarter.

Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF Price Performance

SCHD stock opened at $72.38 on Thursday. Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF has a 1-year low of $65.96 and a 1-year high of $82.47. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $71.07 and its 200 day simple moving average is $73.70.

