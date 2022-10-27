Keysight Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:KEYS) Shares Acquired by Assetmark Inc.

Assetmark Inc. boosted its stake in Keysight Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:KEYS – Get Rating) by 20.3% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 34,153 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,767 shares during the period. Assetmark Inc.’s holdings in Keysight Technologies were worth $4,708,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale increased its holdings in Keysight Technologies by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 355,800 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $48,664,000 after purchasing an additional 1,783 shares during the last quarter. Robeco Schweiz AG acquired a new stake in Keysight Technologies in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $3,377,000. Handelsbanken Fonder AB increased its holdings in Keysight Technologies by 12.3% in the 2nd quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 157,002 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $21,643,000 after purchasing an additional 17,238 shares during the last quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Keysight Technologies by 64.8% in the 2nd quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 3,940 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $543,000 after buying an additional 1,549 shares during the period. Finally, Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC boosted its position in Keysight Technologies by 3.6% in the 2nd quarter. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC now owns 260,851 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $35,958,000 after buying an additional 9,061 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.87% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:KEYS opened at $175.27 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $164.96 and its 200 day moving average price is $152.45. Keysight Technologies, Inc. has a 12 month low of $127.93 and a 12 month high of $209.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 3.02 and a quick ratio of 2.38. The firm has a market capitalization of $31.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.02, a P/E/G ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 1.06.

Keysight Technologies ( NYSE:KEYS Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 17th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.90 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.66 by $0.24. Keysight Technologies had a net margin of 21.00% and a return on equity of 32.13%. The firm had revenue of $1.38 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.35 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.46 EPS. Keysight Technologies’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Keysight Technologies, Inc. will post 6.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have commented on KEYS shares. Bank of America raised their price target on shares of Keysight Technologies from $155.00 to $185.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, August 19th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on shares of Keysight Technologies from $165.00 to $182.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 18th. Barclays raised their price target on shares of Keysight Technologies from $151.00 to $179.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 18th. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on shares of Keysight Technologies from $169.00 to $190.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 18th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of Keysight Technologies from $220.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 18th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $200.15.

In related news, SVP John Page sold 6,910 shares of Keysight Technologies stock in a transaction on Friday, September 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $161.48, for a total transaction of $1,115,826.80. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 57,201 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,236,817.48. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.52% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Keysight Technologies, Inc provides electronic design and test solutions to commercial communications, networking, aerospace, defense and government, automotive, energy, semiconductor, electronic, and education industries in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. Its Communications Solutions Group segment provides electronic design automation (EDA) software; radio frequency and microwave test solutions, and related software; hardware and virtual network test platforms and software applications, including data center, routing and switching, software defined networking, security, and encryption; oscilloscopes, logic and serial protocol analyzers, logic-signal sources, arbitrary waveform generators, and bit error rate testers; and optical modulation analyzers, optical component analyzers, optical power meters, and optical laser source solutions, as well as resells refurbished used Keysight equipment.

